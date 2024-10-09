Generation Alpha Scalping AI

G-Alpha Scalping

The Perfect Solution for Scalping Traders

G-Alpha Scalping is a powerful trading bot designed to automate scalping on financial markets. By utilizing advanced trend indicators and custom algorithms, it helps traders maximize short-term profits while minimizing risks and optimizing trading processes.

Unlike the more affordable version, G-Beta Scalping (which is also available through our Telegram channel), G-Alpha offers more customizable settings, allowing traders to fine-tune it to their specific needs!

Special Price:
Until February 1, 2025: $1499
After this date: $1999

After purchase, please contact our manager to receive detailed installation instructions.

Key Features of G-Alpha Scalping:

  • Algorithmic Trading: Uses proven trading signals across various instrument timeframes, including Smart Money, PA, charting methods, indicators, and adaptable algorithms to identify short-term market fluctuations for swift entry and exit. No human or team of traders can physically replicate this trading style.

  • Full Automation: Automatically identifies entry and exit points, sets protective orders, and helps minimize losses to protect capital.

  • Trailing Stop: Option to set a trailing stop to maximize potential gains during an uptrend and exit positions at the right time.

  • Customizable Settings: Adjustable parameters such as lot size, risk percentage, trading hours, and the ability to set custom Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.

  • Market Analysis: Automatically detects ranging markets and adapts the strategy accordingly.

Trading Strategy Description:

G-Alpha Scalping is focused on capturing short-term market movements. Its strategy is based on targeting highs and lows during sideways markets, using trend indicators and range filters to detect ranging conditions. The bot opens positions as key levels are approached, placing protective orders to limit risk.

You can verify the reliability of the bot by the backtests: our screenshots are limited to the spring of 2024. You can verify the stability of the robot’s profitability by conducting your own backtests after spring 2024.

Technical Details & Parameters:

  • Risk & Capital Management: Flexible risk parameters allow traders to manage lot sizes and risk percentage per trade. Lot size can be calculated based on a specified stop-loss level.

  • Take Profit & Stop Loss: Adjustable capital protection levels using both dynamic and fixed values.

  • Trading Instruments: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, gold, oil, indices, and other instruments based on market conditions.

  • Timeframes: Recommended timeframes range from M5 to H1 for short-term trades.

IMPORTANT: Cent accounts are recommended for best results.

NOTE: If you're new to optimization, use the recommended parameters from the backtest screenshots.

Feel free to reach out for "turnkey" bot optimization tailored to your needs or if you're not experienced. Contact us via private messages or visit our Telegram channel (link in the author profile).

Recommendations for Use:

  • VPS Server: To ensure uninterrupted operation, we recommend installing the bot on a VPS server for 24/7 market monitoring and automated trade execution.

  • Testing & Adaptation: Test the bot on a demo account before live trading to confirm proper functionality with selected instruments and parameters.

  • Optimization: The bot allows additional parameter optimization for precise adjustments based on specific market conditions.

Technical Requirements:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 version 5.0 and above.

  • Minimum Deposit: Starting at $100, recommended for traders with small to medium capital (up to $100k).

  • Trading Hours: Recommended for active trading session hours with 24/5 position monitoring.

Support & Updates:

G-Alpha Scalping is regularly updated to reflect market changes. The team provides users with technical support and consultation on parameter settings.

Disclaimer: As with any trading tool, G-Alpha Scalping does not guarantee 100% profitability and is subject to risks inherent in trading. We recommend testing the bot on a demo account to verify its effectiveness with current market data.


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Andy Marr
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Andy Marr 2024.11.02 10:40 
 

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Dmytro Tishchenko
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Reply from developer Dmytro Tishchenko 2024.11.02 10:59
Благодарю за ваш отзыв! С радостью отвечу на все ваши вопросы относительно других продуктов.
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