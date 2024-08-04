Mtf Price Percent Movment Dashboard Scanner Signal

This indicator/dashboard , is place on a single symbol. It shows the percentage of movement withing all time frames from M1 to W1.The text will change green if all % are in the positive for a buy signal.The text will change red if all %  are below zero and in negative for a sell signal. There are audible notifications, as well as on screen notifications along with push notifications that can be turned on and ON/OFF in the settings.
This is a sure way to Find trends quickly and efficiently, with a quick look.
Use this indicator to quickly join in on fast paced moves to scalp or trade long term.
It is a powerful tool to help navigate the markets.
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5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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