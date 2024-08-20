Mtf Percent Movment Dashboard Scanner Signal mt4

This indicator/dashboard , is place on a single symbol. It shows the percentage of movement withing all time frames from M1 to W1.The text will change green if all % are in the positive for a buy signal.The text will change red if all %  are below zero and in negative for a sell signal. There are audible notifications, as well as on screen notifications along with push notifications that can be turned on and ON/OFF in the settings.
This is a sure way to Find trends quickly and efficiently, with a quick look.
Use this indicator to quickly join in on fast paced moves to scalp or trade long term.
It is a powerful tool to help navigate the markets.
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Wayne Theo Botha
Indicators
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Mtf Price Percent Movment Dashboard Scanner Signal
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicators
This indicator/dashboard , is place on a single symbol. It shows the percentage of movement withing all time frames from M1 to W1.The text will change green if all % are in the positive for a buy signal.The text will change red if all %  are below zero and in negative for a sell signal. There are audible notifications, as well as on screen notifications along with push notifications that can be turned on and ON/OFF in the settings. This is a sure way to Find trends quickly and efficiently, with
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicators
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Multi Time Frame Tick dashboard and signal
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicators
DUAL-ENGINE ANALYSIS SYSTEM: Average Tick Size Indicator : Measures bid movement strength across 6 customizable lookback periods (36, 96, 369, 500, 1000, 2000 ticks) Multi Timeframe Tick Analyzer : Calculates buy/sell pressure percentages across 6 different timeframes (100.200,300,400,500,600 ticks) REAL-TIME SIGNAL GENERATION: Combined Buy/Sell Alerts : Only triggers when BOTH analytical engines confirm the same direction Visual Arrow Signals : Clear green up arrows for buy signals, red down
Dollar Value Indicator
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicators
Dynamic Dollar Value Indicator - Know Your Risk Before You Trade! Stop guessing and start knowing exactly what every price move means in real dollar terms! The Dynamic Dollar Value Indicator is an essential tool for professional traders who want instant visibility into the monetary value of price movements for any trading instrument. KEY FEATURES: REAL-TIME DOLLAR CALCULATIONS: Instantly displays the dollar value of 1% price moves for any symbol Automatically adapts to Forex, Stocks, In
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