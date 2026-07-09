Donchian Portfolio Visual

Donchian Portfolio Visual MT5: that is attached to only one chart, but can monitor and trade more than one symbol internally.

The concept is simple:

These figures are historical test results only and do not guarantee future performance. Always run yourown test with your broker's spread, commission and execution conditions.

Included Presets

Default H4: recommended and most robust setup

H1: secondary testing setup

M15 Experimental: for research and testing only

Who Is This EA For?

This EA is suitable for traders who prefer:

Fewer, more selective trades

Transparent rule-based strategies

Trend-following logic

Real Stop Loss protection

Conservative risk management

A visual explanation of what the robot is doing

It is not designed for traders who want high-frequency scalping, account flipping, martingale recovery orgrid exposure.

Important Risk Notice

Forex and CFDs involve substantial risk. Backtests and past performance do not guarantee future results.This product is an automated trading tool and does not constitute financial advice. Test the demo versionfirst in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it live.

Tags / palavras-chave sugeridas

Donchian, Breakout, Trend Following, EURUSD, GBPUSD, H4, Portfolio, No Martingale, No Grid, ATR,EMA200, ADX, Visual EA, Risk Management

Recommended default setup: EURUSD + GBPUSD, H4, risk 0.25% per trade. The EA does not use martingale, grid or averaging. Please test the demo version first in the Strategy Tester with your broker conditions.

Recommended products
Limiter Drawdown
Alain Bleeksma
Experts
Limiter Drawdown EA – Automatic Account Protection for MetaTrader 5 Description Limiter Drawdown EA is a lightweight risk management tool for MetaTrader 5. It monitors your account drawdown in real time and will automatically close all open trades once the threshold you define is reached. This provides a reliable safeguard for any trading strategy. Main Functions Monitors equity versus balance continuously Closes all positions when your chosen drawdown percentage is reached Optionally removes
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (2)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
MSX Hybrid HeikenAshi EA
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Plug And Play Scalper EA Overview MSX Plug And Play Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on a Triple EMA alignment methodology. The Expert Advisor evaluates trend direction using three Exponential Moving Averages and can optionally apply a higher-timeframe trend filter before opening positions. The EA is intended for users who wish to study and evaluate an EMA-based trend-following approach under live or demo market conditions. Trading Logic The trading engine monitors three Ex
FREE
Stop and Take EA
Luis Enrique Ricales
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is only designed for manual trading. The EA sets stop loss and take profit for positions and pending orders on the current symbol. It also has trailing stop and breakeven functions. Input Parameters Stop loss   - stop loss value; Take profit   - take profit value; Close all if profit reached the x percent of balance or   - close all positions once the total profit reaches x percent of balance; close all if profit reached the x profit amount in currency   - close all positions
FREE
Swing High Low PO Zone
Mohamad Saad Samsudin
5 (1)
Experts
A   swing trading Expert Advisor   for MT5 that automatically places   limit orders   at market swing points and manages positions with a   recovery system . Mode A - NETTING:   Closes losing position and opens opposite position (close & reverse) Mode B - HEDGING:   Keeps losing position open and adds opposite position (averaging) Detects swing highs/lows   (peaks and valleys in price) Places pending orders   at these swing points with a configurable offset Manages losing positions   with a mu
FREE
MSX Plug And Play Scalper EA
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Plug And Play Scalper EA Overview MSX Plug And Play Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on a Triple EMA alignment methodology. The Expert Advisor evaluates trend direction using three Exponential Moving Averages and can optionally apply a higher-timeframe trend filter before opening positions. The EA is intended for users who wish to study and evaluate an EMA-based trend-following approach under live or demo market conditions. Trading Logic The trading engine monitors three Exp
FREE
NeuroExt
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4 (11)
Experts
https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   actual version Signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1511461 You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files. Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING! it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal. generating a training base is extremely simple.  there is a ready-made training for U
FREE
Management position light ea
Cristian Baglini
Experts
Position Management EA Light (FREE) The Position Management EA Light is a simplified and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate basic trade management functions effectively on MetaTrader 5. This free version is perfect for traders who want automated market or stop order execution with straightforward risk management features. Main Features: Order Types Supported: Market Orders (Buy & Sell) Stop Orders (Buy Stop & Sell Stop) Static Stop Loss & Take Profit: Predefined SL and TP val
FREE
ScalpEA v2 preview
Martin Vrlik
5 (1)
Experts
Hi, I would like to introduce you version of my EA for FVG scalping . Difference between full and preview version is only in machine learning part. If you have any question visit my channel. How does it work?: EA waits until there are 3 candles (H1) after each other and between (candle 1 top wick) and (candle 3 bottom wick) is gap After that EA places pending order below candle 3 bottom wick and waits if market returns to the gap. Thats all it does. Some additonal info about full version and co
FREE
Breakout Master trader EA
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Experts
An amazing EA will help you to make fast profits you can use for any pair and gold and any frame also you can use for scalping and m1 frame for fast results or any frame you like also it has many features you can control take profits and stop loss also you can control risk and number of trades if you keep inputs as it . it will open fast trades you can check on gold frame 1 minute with the original parameters it will make for you so good profits   or you can adjust tp and sl as you wish
FREE
Silent Wave
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Experts
Silent Wave EA – Free Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Designed specifically for USDJPY on the 15‑minute timeframe, Silent Wave EA is a unique trading system that captures hidden market rhythms when volume fades. Unlike conventional strategies that rely on heavy filters or lagging indicators, Silent Wave listens to the “quiet moments” of the market. When trading activity contracts, the market often prepares for its next decisive move. This EA is engineered to detect those silent pulses and turn
FREE
Trailing Stop Protected V1
Manh Tuan Bui
Experts
Trailing Stop Protected EA V1 is a tool that automatically removes the stop loss after the price has reached a certain profit margin.  It helps traders manage risk and optimize profits in trading. It is compatible with MT5 on PCs and smartphones. Functions: There are two main functions. - Automatically set stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) based on input parameters. - Automatically remove the stop loss when the running order reaches a defined profit target. There are two ways to remove the
FREE
ARCA bot
Artiom Kamincki
4.25 (20)
Experts
ARCA bot - a full-featured, non-syndicated, automated system that uses a time-tested grid strategy adapted to modern conditions. This methodology has appeared since the inception of the financial markets and is still used by many professional traders and hedge funds, as it has shown good results for decades. The expert is fully automated and must be on 24 hours a day to work, so we recommend to use VPS-server, which will provide uninterrupted work of the expert.  Characteristics: Platform: MT5
FREE
Exact Neuron Genuine Algo Genius Engaged
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
3.8 (5)
Experts
!! THE FIRST FREE NEURAL NETWORK EA WITH EXCELLENT AND REALISTIC RESULTS.!! Another beautiful work of art, guys you don't know the powerful creations that are created by my developer Nardus Van Staden. Check him out guys and gals, he is the real deal, an amazing person and a professional when it comes to coding and business, if you want work done!, hit him up! you can get in contact with him HERE . THE FOLLOWING PRODUCT IS A FREE VERSION OF A PAID VERSION THAT IS TO COME, PROFITS ARE GOING TO B
FREE
Pump Liquidity Refueling
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
Experts
PUMP V3_0 Liquidity Refueling — Refueling Your BalanceWhat is "Liquidity Refueling"? Think of the Forex market as a highway and liquidity as the fuel.  When institutional players "pour" massive volume into the market, the price makes a sharp surge — an impulse or a "pump."  The PUMP V3_0 EA acts as a smart fueling station: it identifies moments of maximum market energy and "pumps" that momentum directly into your trading account.   Performance Metrics (Strategy Tester Data):Net Profit "Pumped"
FREE
Bohemia Gold MT5
Vladislav Taska
4.75 (4)
Experts
Bohemia Gold MT5 is  Trend & Volatility EA trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines higher-timeframe trend filtering , trend detection , volatility-based SL management , and advanced trade management to adapt market conditions. It uses style logic focused on trend strength, volatility, and capital protection. NOTE:   Based on backtests, I found better trading results with the following setup: D1/H4/H2 (Trend/ADX/ATR & trade). The SET file can be downloaded here … bohe
FREE
SureNAS100
Looi Kah Fung
Experts
WHAT IS SureNAS100 EA? SureNAS100 EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for the NAS100 index CFD on MetaTrader 5. It runs a single, fully documented strategy — the opening range breakout — rather than a basket of overlapping ideas. No martingale. No grid. No fixed-price averaging in. One trade per day, opened only on a confirmed breakout, closed by a predefined reward-to-risk target that the stop advances toward automatically as the trade proves itself. Every position is opened on signal
Rci Ribbon EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview RCI Ribbon EA is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around three Rank Correlation Index (RCI) lines of different lengths (fast, mid, slow). It enters a trade only when all three RCI lines align beyond a configurable threshold, confirming trend agreement across multiple timeframes of momentum before taking a position. How it works On each new closed bar, the EA calculates RCI for three separate periods (fast, mid, slow). A bullish signal requires all three RCI values above the alignm
FREE
BKT SmoothBand EA
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
BKT SmoothBand EA A smoothed Bollinger Band breakout system for MetaTrader 5 that arms virtual pending orders ahead of price and manages exits at the portfolio level. BKT SmoothBand EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 built around a single, heavily smoothed Bollinger Band with an inner band that ends unconfirmed breakouts early. Instead of sending pending orders to the broker, it tracks a breakout level on the chart and only opens a market position once price reaches it. Take prof
FREE
Aurum Ra Gold EA
Akapop Srisang
4.54 (28)
Experts
NO GRID  |  NO MARTINGALE  |  NO AVERAGING  |  NO AI GIMMICKS Existing users: Please update to the latest version (v4.50). Older versions do not include the new pullback recovery system, slippage filters, and Strategy 4–5 updates. Aurum Ra Gold EA — Precision Breakout System for XAUUSD (FREE) Most Gold EAs on MQL5 are built on Grid or Martingale logic. They look great in backtests — until one bad trend wipes the account. Aurum Ra is different. This is a pure breakout EA. No grid layers. No mart
FREE
SkyWalker EA mt5
Kamal Kanwal
Experts
SKY WALKER EA – The Silent Breakout Hunter for USDJPY Precision • Discipline • Emotion-Free Trading Sky Walker EA is a professional-grade Time Range Breakout Expert Advisor , built specifically for USDJPY traders who believe in clean logic, controlled risk, and rule-based execution. This is not a martingale This is not a grid This is not a random scalper Sky Walker EA trades like a sniper — waits patiently, measures the range, confirms conditions, and executes with precision. CORE STRATEGY LOG
FREE
Asia Range Mean Reversion
Katja Nordhausen
Experts
EA description: EA_XAU_Asia_Range_MR_FINAL (XAUUSD) – Asia Range Mean Reversion Brief profile This Expert Advisor trades gold (XAUUSD) as a mean reversion system in the Asia session (server time UTC+1, default 01:00–07:00). It establishes an Asia range at the beginning of the session and then attempts to trade exaggerations at the edges of the range back to the centre (or alternatively to the opposite side). In doing so, it uses consistent risk and execution safeguards such as spread/ATR filter
FREE
RichRush EA
Dirar Alzoubi
Experts
NOW FREE!! Introducing RichRush EA, This expert advisor, armed with cutting-edge trading strategies, can assist on your path to navigating the forex market. Optimized specifically for EURUSD, RichRush EA operates on moving averages, and calculated lot sizes to manage risks. The EA interprets market movements, adjusts to volatility, and aims to identify entry points. As part of our commitment to providing top-tier trading tools, we invite you to explore our range of premium products designed to
FREE
MT5PythonIndicatorExporter
Joao Paulo Euko
Utilities
Hi you, I need your help! Be my Patron, let's make it possible! https://www.patreon.com/joaopeuko https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration Channel: English version - Versão Inglês: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/Mql5_Python_Integration_EN Portuguese version - Versão Português: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/Mql5_Python_Integration_PT Free version with 5 indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57574 This version has 38 indicators, 5 from the free version plus
FREE
Advanced Sltp Atr Trade Manager
Adithyo Dewangga Wijaya
Experts
Smart SLTP ATR Trade Manager A trade management utility for MetaTrader 5 that automatically assigns Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to open positions, and trails Stop Loss as price moves in the trader's favor. Compatible with manual trades, Expert Advisors, and copy trading signals simultaneously. Overview The utility monitors all open positions on the chart and assigns SL/TP levels immediately upon trade entry, based on one of four configurable calculation modes. An optional step-based traili
FREE
RBM Trader Painel
Renato Brendim Medici
Experts
RBM Trade Panel - Automatic Lot Calculator and Order Management Fast execution panel for MetaTrader 5 featuring automatic dollar-based risk calculation, chart-based partial exits, one-click breakeven, and complete order management. Full Description Doing manual math or switching to external position calculators while price moves rapidly usually leads to missed entries or oversized positions. The RBM Trade Panel fixes this directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart by handling all risk calculations a
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (5)
Experts
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
Market Winner Pro
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Title: Market Winner Pro EA (MT5) - Hedging Strategy with Signal-based Trading Description: The Market Winner Pro Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform users. It employs a sophisticated hedging strategy combined with signal-based trading to maximize profit potential while minimizing risk.            Best work on 5M and 1M candle chart on some currency pairs. This EA has been developed with the goal of achieving consistent returns in various mar
FREE
Golden Range
Ahmed Salaheldin Mohamed Mohamed
Experts
Golden Range Level-Based Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD H1 Golden Range is a structured level-based Expert Advisor designed for Gold / XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe . The EA is built around calculated trading ranges, price levels, and structured pending-order entries. It is designed to participate in gold market movement without chasing every candle, while keeping the setup simple and user-friendly. Golden Range is made for traders who want a clean gold trading EA with simple inputs, risk modes, spread
FREE
Aegis Aurora EA
Koji Kuboyama
Experts
Aegis Aurora EA is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for USDNOK on the H1 timeframe. Inspired by the calm strength of the Nordic landscape, Aurora focuses on capturing sustained market trends while avoiding unnecessary complexity. The strategy combines trend identification, pullback entries, and risk management filters to seek stable long-term performance. Key Features • Optimized for USDNOK (H1) • Trend-following strategy • 7-Year Forward Test validation • Multiple risk pro
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
More from author
Robo Mini Dolar Trendbreakout
Marcelo Do Couto Rodrigues
Experts
WDO TrendBreakout ProPanel é um Expert Advisor desenvolvido para operar o Mini Dólar brasileiro no MetaTrader 5, com foco em rompimentos intradiários, controle de risco e acompanhamento visual no gráfico. A estratégia combina rompimento de canal no M5, filtro de tendência em timeframe superior, VWAP, EMA, ATR, limite diário de operações, controle de spread, stop financeiro por operação e limite de perda diária. O objetivo é operar de forma disciplinada, evitando martingale, grid, preço médio ou
FREE
Router Regime eurusd M15
Marcelo Do Couto Rodrigues
Experts
Router Regime EURUSD M15 is a rule-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. The EA uses a multi-timeframe structure: M15 for entries H1 for market regime H4 for directional bias It does not use artificial intelligence, martingale, grid, arbitrage or news trading. All decisions are based on objective technical rules. Main strategy modules: Trend pullback Asian/London breakout False breakout Range logic Squeeze breakout MA Cross SELL continuation
FREE
Intraday Range Momentum
Marcelo Do Couto Rodrigues
Experts
SHORT DESCRIPTION An automated opening-range breakout EA with higher-timeframe trend confirmation, volatility filters and controlled risk management. FULL DESCRIPTION Intraday Range Momentum is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade intraday breakouts after a configurable opening range. The EA first records the highest and lowest prices during the selected range-building period. After the range is complete, it monitors closed candles for a confirmed breakout. An option
Donchian Portifolio Pro
Marcelo Do Couto Rodrigues
Experts
DONCHIAN PRO - PORTFOLIO EA FOR METATRADER 5 Donchian Pro is a multi-symbol trend-following Expert Advisor designed to monitor a focused Forex portfolio from a single MT5 chart. The default setup combines long-term Donchian breakouts, an EMA 200 trend filter, ATR-based trade management and account-level risk protection. Signals are evaluated using completed H4 candles only. The EA does not use martingale, grid recovery or position averaging. Every accepted trade is opened with an initial Sto
Win Petr4 Duo B3
Marcelo Do Couto Rodrigues
Experts
Win Petr4 Duo B3 Multi-ativo robô para o MetaTrader 5 focado no mercado brasileiro, com um estratégia intradiária para WIN e PETR4, painel visual, controle de risco, e Detecção automática com rolagem do contrato atual do mini índice. Win Petr4 Duo B3  é um Consultor Expert desenvolvido para negociação dois dos ativos mais seguidos pela comunidade brasileira de day trading: o mini índice WIN e PETR4. Estratégia de Entrada O O Painel de Regime Win Petr4 utiliza uma estratégia intradiária baseada n
WDO Range Reversal ProPanel
Marcelo Do Couto Rodrigues
Experts
WDO Range Reversal ProPanel Expert Advisor intradiário para WDO que opera reversões após falsos rompimentos confirmados da faixa de abertura, com saídas baseadas em ATR, controles diários e painel informativo em inglês. Descrição do produto WDO Range Reversal ProPanel é um Expert Advisor intradiário desenvolvido para o contrato futuro de mini dólar negociado na B3. O robô constrói uma faixa de abertura entre 09:00 e 09:45, considerando o horário do servidor da corretora. Depois que a faixa
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review