Triple Brain

Triple Brain EA is Your Smart, Safe, Profitable, Martingale, Hedging MT4 Auto Trading Forex Expert Advisor

The Triple Brains Expert Advisor (EA), brought to you by GoStart.Biz, is an avant-garde trading tool meticulously crafted to augment your trading arsenal. Featuring a potent mix of sophisticated strategies including martingale recovery, hedging, and multi-dimensional trade management, this EA is tailored to empower the MetaTrader 4 platform users.

System Compatibility and Requirements:

  • Designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 4 platform.
  • Required Minimum Balance 5,000$
  • Minimum Account Leverage: 1:100
  • Broker Terms: Should Allow Hedge, Martingale, and running Expert Advisors.

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Adjust your trade volume with precision using a default 1% lot size factor, customizable for aggressive or conservative strategies.
  • Profit Optimization: Configured to seek a 2% profit threshold, ensuring a balanced risk-reward ratio.
  • Strategic Trade Multipliers: Utilizes a threefold multiplier for aggressive trade scaling under specific market conditions.
  • Intelligent Trade Distance Management: Adapts trade execution based on a dynamically calculated threefold distance factor.
  • Advanced Recovery Options: Employs a non-martingale or martingale recovery mechanism based on user preference, enhancing flexibility in trade recovery scenarios.
  • Comprehensive Hedging: Optional hedging feature to safeguard investments during volatile market phases.
  • Robust Trade Management: Includes functionalities to close trades based on various profit and market conditions, offering enhanced control over trade outcomes.

Utility Settings:

  • Incorporates slippage handling and spread management to optimize entry and exit points, essential in fast-moving markets.
  • Features unique magic numbers for segmenting and managing multiple strategies seamlessly.

    Whether you are aiming to maximize gains or minimize risks, the Triple Brain EA provides a reliable framework for achieving your trading objectives with enhanced operational efficiency and strategic depth. Perfect for traders looking to leverage advanced algorithmic trading capabilities in a volatile Forex market.


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    Experts
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