US30 Scalping Advisor

Only 3 copies at a price of $199.00. Next price is 299 USD

US30 Scalping is a strategy for breaking strong price levels.
The Expert Advisor does not need any optimization. It is enough to install it on the chart
and start trading!

Advantages of US30 Scalping:
- best SL/TP ratio
- low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible
- each order has a fixed short SL

Trading recommendations:
- Using ECN accounts or other accounts with low spreads and low stops
- US30
- leverage 1:100 or higher
- minimum deposit 100 currency units

Options:
- Lot Mode - lot selection mode
- Magic - magic number
