RSI pro bot

The RSI Pro-EA is an algorithmic trading system that utilizes the RSI indicator and the 1-day rate of change as its strategy. The grid and martingale are calculated using fundamental knowledge, with a martingale ratio of 1.3 and a maximum of 3 orders. The system's weakness lies in its susceptibility to super trends.

Trading statistics (2020-2024)

List Details
Initial Deposit $100 is minimum but $1,000 is Recommend
Currency Pair AUD/CAD
Time Frame H1
Max DD 24.68%
Relative DD 32.25%
CAGR 32.56%
Profit factor 5.80
Winrate 84.46%
Account ECN, STD, Cent account

See more details about this EA Forex -> 



