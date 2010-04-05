RSI pro bot

The RSI Pro-EA is an algorithmic trading system that utilizes the RSI indicator and the 1-day rate of change as its strategy. The grid and martingale are calculated using fundamental knowledge, with a martingale ratio of 1.3 and a maximum of 3 orders. The system's weakness lies in its susceptibility to super trends.

Trading statistics (2020-2024)

List Details Initial Deposit $100 is minimum but $1,000 is Recommend Currency Pair AUD/CAD Time Frame H1 Max DD 24.68% Relative DD 32.25% CAGR 32.56 % Profit factor 5.80 Winrate 84.46% Account ECN, STD, Cent account

See more details about this EA Forex ->







