RSI pro bot
- Experts
- Taman Talappetsakun
- Version: 2.10
- Mise à jour: 8 juillet 2024
- Activations: 5
The RSI Pro-EA is an algorithmic trading system that utilizes the RSI indicator and the 1-day rate of change as its strategy. The grid and martingale are calculated using fundamental knowledge, with a martingale ratio of 1.3 and a maximum of 3 orders. The system's weakness lies in its susceptibility to super trends.
Trading statistics (2020-2024)
|List
|Details
|Initial Deposit
|$100 is minimum but $1,000 is Recommend
|Currency Pair
|AUD/CAD
|Time Frame
|H1
|Max DD
|24.68%
|Relative DD
|32.25%
|CAGR
|32.56%
|Profit factor
|5.80
|Winrate
|84.46%
|Account
|ECN, STD, Cent account
