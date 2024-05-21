GoldPip Dual TF Adv AI Grid MT5

Main Feature:

  1. Grid Long
  2. Grid Short

Open new GridLong and new GridShort follow trend EMA (Low Time Frame and High Time Frame)

Setting Grid:

Grid Level: Example 10 level

Grid Distance: Example 10 pip

Management Money:

BreakEven Grid: Auto move Stoploss when positive position

Trailing Stop Grid: Auto move Stoploss when Trailing stop trigger and move SL follow Trailing Distance and Trailing Step

Auto Stop EA when hit % TakeProfit Daily and reset new grid at new cycle timeframe

Auto Stop EA when hit % Stoploss Daily and reset new grid at new cycle timeframe

Set Time Start and Time End EA

Set percent balance increase and percent volume increase too.

The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2004 to 2024 using every tick based on real ticks in MT5 using Exness
EA that works with XAUUSD (GOLD). Fully automatic adviser.

- EA SETUP:
Symbol XAUUSD                                                                                                                                                        
Timeframe
Day
Test From
2004
Settings
Contact me get best setting config
Brokers
Any Broker, recomment Exness
Min Deposit 100$, init GridLevel 10, volume: 0.01


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GoldRatchet MT5 Professional Automated Execution Engine for MetaTrader 5 The market decides. GoldRatchet responds. Most Expert Advisors begin working after they believe they have found an opportunity. GoldRatchet is built around a different philosophy. It does not attempt to predict the next market direction. It prepares for it. Before price reaches an execution level, GoldRatchet has already organized its execution framework around the market. When price reaches a predefined level, execution b
Undefeated Triangle MT5
Nauris Zukas
4.27 (11)
Experts
Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
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