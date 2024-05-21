GoldPip Dual TF Adv AI Grid MT5

Flip A Jose Vinicio Vidal Cana Experts

Flip-A trades gold by reading one thing: how much the daily candle body dominates its full range. When the market leaves a clear direction, it enters with the trend. When the day is indecisive, it stays out. And it trades one hour a day. That single decision defines this robot. Across 28 months of data we measured results hour by hour, and one session concentrated the best performance with the lowest risk. The rest of the day the robot sits idle. That is not a limitation: it is the reason its