GoldPip Dual TF Adv AI Grid MT5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Le Cuong Do
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 21 Mayıs 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Main Feature:
- Grid Long
- Grid Short
Open new GridLong and new GridShort follow trend EMA (Low Time Frame and High Time Frame)
Setting Grid:
Grid Level: Example 10 level
Grid Distance: Example 10 pip
Management Money:
BreakEven Grid: Auto move Stoploss when positive position
Trailing Stop Grid: Auto move Stoploss when Trailing stop trigger and move SL follow Trailing Distance and Trailing Step
Auto Stop EA when hit % TakeProfit Daily and reset new grid at new cycle timeframe
Auto Stop EA when hit % Stoploss Daily and reset new grid at new cycle timeframe
Set Time Start and Time End EA
Set percent balance increase and percent volume increase too.
|The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2004 to 2024 using every tick based on real ticks in MT5 using Exness
- EA SETUP:
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|Day
|Test From
|2004
|Settings
|Contact me get best setting config
|Brokers
|Any Broker, recomment Exness
|Min Deposit
|100$, init GridLevel 10, volume: 0.01