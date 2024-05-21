GoldPip Dual TF Adv AI Grid MT5

Main Feature:

  1. Grid Long
  2. Grid Short

Open new GridLong and new GridShort follow trend EMA (Low Time Frame and High Time Frame)

Setting Grid:

Grid Level: Example 10 level

Grid Distance: Example 10 pip

Management Money:

BreakEven Grid: Auto move Stoploss when positive position

Trailing Stop Grid: Auto move Stoploss when Trailing stop trigger and move SL follow Trailing Distance and Trailing Step

Auto Stop EA when hit % TakeProfit Daily and reset new grid at new cycle timeframe

Auto Stop EA when hit % Stoploss Daily and reset new grid at new cycle timeframe

Set Time Start and Time End EA

Set percent balance increase and percent volume increase too.

The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2004 to 2024 using every tick based on real ticks in MT5 using Exness
EA that works with XAUUSD (GOLD). Fully automatic adviser.

- EA SETUP:
Symbol XAUUSD                                                                                                                                                        
Timeframe
Day
Test From
2004
Settings
Contact me get best setting config
Brokers
Any Broker, recomment Exness
Min Deposit 100$, init GridLevel 10, volume: 0.01


