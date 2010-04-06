Triple Brain
- Anass Habrah
- Versione: 1.0
Triple Brain EA is Your Smart, Safe, Profitable, Martingale, Hedging MT4 Auto Trading Forex Expert Advisor
The Triple Brains Expert Advisor (EA), brought to you by GoStart.Biz, is an avant-garde trading tool meticulously crafted to augment your trading arsenal. Featuring a potent mix of sophisticated strategies including martingale recovery, hedging, and multi-dimensional trade management, this EA is tailored to empower the MetaTrader 4 platform users.
System Compatibility and Requirements:
- Designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 4 platform.
- Required Minimum Balance 5,000$
- Minimum Account Leverage: 1:100
- Broker Terms: Should Allow Hedge, Martingale, and running Expert Advisors.
Key Features:
- Dynamic Lot Sizing: Adjust your trade volume with precision using a default 1% lot size factor, customizable for aggressive or conservative strategies.
- Profit Optimization: Configured to seek a 2% profit threshold, ensuring a balanced risk-reward ratio.
- Strategic Trade Multipliers: Utilizes a threefold multiplier for aggressive trade scaling under specific market conditions.
- Intelligent Trade Distance Management: Adapts trade execution based on a dynamically calculated threefold distance factor.
- Advanced Recovery Options: Employs a non-martingale or martingale recovery mechanism based on user preference, enhancing flexibility in trade recovery scenarios.
- Comprehensive Hedging: Optional hedging feature to safeguard investments during volatile market phases.
- Robust Trade Management: Includes functionalities to close trades based on various profit and market conditions, offering enhanced control over trade outcomes.
Utility Settings:
- Incorporates slippage handling and spread management to optimize entry and exit points, essential in fast-moving markets.
- Features unique magic numbers for segmenting and managing multiple strategies seamlessly.
Whether you are aiming to maximize gains or minimize risks, the Triple Brain EA provides a reliable framework for achieving your trading objectives with enhanced operational efficiency and strategic depth. Perfect for traders looking to leverage advanced algorithmic trading capabilities in a volatile Forex market.