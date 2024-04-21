SX Theme Setter MT4
- Utilità
- Mojtaba Sarikhani
- Versione: 1.0
SX Theme Setter is intended for changing chart appearance in 2 modes:
- Gradient background mode:
In this mode, the indicator creates a gradient background for your chart. Colors, steps and gradient type can be selected by user.
- Color theme:
Color theme mode provides more than 50 built-in different color themes which can be selected from a list. Most of these themes are converted from official color themes of real trading platforms of the past and present. Try them out and see if they suit your eyes.
SX Theme Setter for MT5 is available here.
Self-explanatory of a rating! This lad knows the platforms available on the internet! It's wonderful how the candlesticks to change to with the chosen 'color theme'. The color themes show familiar default chart settings of other platforms which is unique! Perfect for setting the tone on a chart, thank you! (: