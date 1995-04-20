Pipsurfer EA Strategy 4

The Ultimate Indicator For Trading Trend This indicator clearly shows you the strength of the market in one direction or the other, which means that you can trade knowing you are either with or against the market. When used in conjunction with the +3R principles you are sure to have some serious results. The +3R Principles Routine - This is when you trade and how often Rules - This is the rule you follow Risk:Reward - This is the percentage amount of your account which is at risk Whether you t

FREE