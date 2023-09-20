Long Term Precision Scalper

As the name suggests, the scalper opens trade only when precise conditions are met in the market based on strict entry criteria. When the required market conditions are met the EA opens multiple trades compensating for the time not traded. This EA is meant for long term functioning hence it does not trade very frequently. The entry points are calculated using price action, trend analysis and candlestick analysis without relying on any lagging indicators. Every trade has fixed stop loss. Take Profit to Stop Loss ratio is more than 3:1 in default settings. The EA trades best on EURUSD on the M5 timeframe (refer screenshot). You can contact me after purchase to help you set up the EA.

Initial Price - 10,000 USD. Price will increase after 5 purchases.

Requirements :

Low Spread ECN account

Minimum Deposit - 10 USD (100 USD recommended)

VPS

Account Type: Hedged





Highlights :

Every Trade has fixed stop loss

Take profit to stop loss ratio in default settings is 3:1

Auto or fixed lot sizing option

Refer screenshot section for back test result (Default settings)

Trading time for the day









Important Input parameters:

lotsizing - variable (lots will increase in proportionate to increase in balance) or fixed (initial lot size is fixed and does not change with balance)

balance per 0.01 - Amount in currency per 0.01 lot

Stoploss in pips

Take profit in pips

Maximum Slippage in pips

Maximum allowed spread - spread in points

Start Hour - Hour at which EA will start trading for the day in 00:00 - 23:59 hours format

Start Minute - Minute part of the starting time

End Hour - Hour at which EA will stop trading for the day

End Minute - Minute part of the time at which EA will stop trading for the day

trend strength - Strength of trend for placing orders (default -3)











