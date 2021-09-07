Cluster Viewer

5
  • Utilities
  • Marco Antonio Rodrigues
    Marco Antonio Rodrigues

    Marco Antonio Rodrigues

    5 (15)
    Bem, pessoal, eu sou formado em Ciência da Computação e com pós-graduação em Controladoria.
    Estou envolvido com eletrônica e computação desde 1979, quando tive meu primeiro contato com lógica digital.
    Desde então só me encantei mais com o universo da computação.
    3 products
  • Version: 1.6
  • Updated: 20 January 2025

Limited time promotion! 

Within each candlestick is an epic fight between bears and bulls. Some pushing the price down and others forcing them up. Wouldn't it be great to be able to see where there is a greater concentration of business? Or to know if there is more buying or selling aggressions in the candlestick? After all, who is stronger, buyers or sellers?

Although a candlestick image has a lot of information, it is nevertheless weak for deeper analysis.

This is where you can count on the Cluster Viewer. This tool opens up a world of possibilities. The candle shows itself in all its nuances.

With Cluster Viewer you can quickly identify the price movement within each candlestick, making the trend more visible. In addition, you see buyer and seller volume by price range, which shows regions of support and resistance.

You will have two time and trade panels to put different filters and see high volume trades highlighted.

Furthermore, you can group trades by time, quantity of trades or by volume.

Cluster Viewer also shows:

• The difference between buy and sell aggressions within each candlestick (Delta).

• The accumulated delta of the last candlesticks.

• Delta divergence, that is, situations where the candlestick's direction (High or Low) diverges from the difference between buy and sell aggression.

To feel more comfortable, you can set the interface colors to be more pleasing to your eyes.

You can even save settings in different files, one for each asset type.


Reviews 10
mixu128888
41
mixu128888 2026.07.31 08:43 
 

Hello! Great utility, convenient, informative. Thank you! Good luck and success!

Trader352748
121
Trader352748 2025.10.25 16:31 
 

Great indicator/utility for seeing the tussle between buyers and sellers and viewing the cumulative delta and the delta. I recently saw some orders come through at 29 buys and shortly after the candle went up for about two hours. Already this is a great utility.

Irusel
794
Irusel 2025.10.01 14:29 
 

отличный индикатор

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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Cluster Viewer V2
Marco Antonio Rodrigues
5 (7)
Utilities
Dominate the Market with Accurate Insights: Meet Cluster Viewer V2 for Metatrader 5! Have you ever wondered how the most successful traders identify the best trading opportunities? With Cluster Viewer V2, you will have access to a comprehensive set of analytical tools designed to provide accurate and in-depth insights into financial markets. Developed for the Metatrader 5 platform, our EA takes your trading strategy to the next level.   Features: Purchase and Sale Volumes by Price Range: View t
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Forex VAP
Marco Antonio Rodrigues
5 (1)
Utilities
What do you see inside a candle? How to interpret the fight between bulls and bears?     The candlestick chart brings a lot of information, but the volume is lacking in the candlestick body.   This is where the Forex Volume At Price Expert Advisor comes in.   This advisor searches for a set of recent trades, calculates the buy and sell attack volumes and prints on the candles, the volume value in each price range.     You can also define up to ten colors to filter volumes and make it easier to
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mixu128888
41
mixu128888 2026.07.31 08:43 
 

Hello! Great utility, convenient, informative. Thank you! Good luck and success!

Trader352748
121
Trader352748 2025.10.25 16:31 
 

Great indicator/utility for seeing the tussle between buyers and sellers and viewing the cumulative delta and the delta. I recently saw some orders come through at 29 buys and shortly after the candle went up for about two hours. Already this is a great utility.

Irusel
794
Irusel 2025.10.01 14:29 
 

отличный индикатор

Nelson Ros
56
Nelson Ros 2025.07.26 14:15 
 

Excelente 👍🏻

Josue.Guilherme
30
Josue.Guilherme 2025.05.24 04:25 
 

FANTÁSTICO! ME LEMBRA MEUS TEMPOS DE B3. VOU TESTAR E VOLTO AQUI PARA DAR O MEU FEEDBACK.

demoforexproff
172
demoforexproff 2024.11.27 13:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marco Antonio Rodrigues
8586
Reply from developer Marco Antonio Rodrigues 2024.12.02 16:59
Hello, demoforexproff. This problem occurs when the database file is corrupted by something. To solve the problem, simply delete the file: "Preferences.cfg" which is in the "Files" folder of the Metatrader 5 terminal.
Thank you very much for testing ClusterViewer.
JOAOTWT
10
JOAOTWT 2024.11.14 09:44 
 

Efficient, fast, responsive, intuitive program. I like it a lot. Wonderful work.

Marco Antonio Rodrigues
8586
Reply from developer Marco Antonio Rodrigues 2024.12.02 17:00
Thank you very much for the review.
Levison Da Silva Barbosa
199
Levison Da Silva Barbosa 2024.09.29 14:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marco Antonio Rodrigues
8586
Reply from developer Marco Antonio Rodrigues 2024.12.02 17:01
Muito obrigado pelo review.
nikommana
15
nikommana 2024.09.24 07:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marco Antonio Rodrigues
8586
Reply from developer Marco Antonio Rodrigues 2024.12.02 17:01
Thank you very much for the review.
David Hausberger
506
David Hausberger 2022.12.15 10:43 
 

Very Good Support from Developer...

Cluster viewer works very well ...unfortunately not with CFD's .... if it works with cfd's I will buy the indicator immediately

Marco Antonio Rodrigues
8586
Reply from developer Marco Antonio Rodrigues 2022.12.15 17:28
Thanks a lot, I hope you like Cluster Viewer.
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