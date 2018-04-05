This Swiss-built algorithm specializes in buying and selling your favorite assets in seconds. Whether it's currencies (forex), cryptos, metals or stocks, the SwissBot is your tool to start your automated trading experience.

100% Swiss product

100% control over your money

Pre-Settings changeable on demand

Free choice of broker (MT5)

Works on all assets





(For sample assets on the EUR/GBP pair, we have created an additional product with the pre-settings. You can find this at: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/87565)