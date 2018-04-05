SwissBot

This Swiss-built algorithm specializes in buying and selling your favorite assets in seconds. Whether it's currencies (forex), cryptos, metals or stocks, the SwissBot is your  tool to start your automated trading experience.

  • 100% Swiss product
  • 100% control over your money
  • Pre-Settings changeable on demand
  • Free choice of broker (MT5)
  • Works on all assets

(For sample assets on the EUR/GBP pair, we have created an additional product with the pre-settings. You can find this at: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/87565)

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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
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Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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Fully automated trading system - No manual intervention required.  This algorithm, developed in Switzerland, specializes in buying and selling the EURGBP currency pair within seconds and trades for you around the clock.  See for yourself and use our demo version to experience the full power of our Expert Advisor (EA). How do you generate your passive income? Asset: EURGBP Settings: See screenshot below Starting Lot: Aggressive 1000.- USD per lot 0.01 (~15% profit p.m.)                
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