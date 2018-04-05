SwissBot
- Experts
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Peter Stefan HaasWe are a Swiss company that has programmed the SwissBot trading software (MetaTrader 5 compatible). After several years of testing, we now offer four copy trading strategies in addition to the trading software.
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
This Swiss-built algorithm specializes in buying and selling your favorite assets in seconds. Whether it's currencies (forex), cryptos, metals or stocks, the SwissBot is your tool to start your automated trading experience.
- 100% Swiss product
- 100% control over your money
- Pre-Settings changeable on demand
- Free choice of broker (MT5)
- Works on all assets
(For sample assets on the EUR/GBP pair, we have created an additional product with the pre-settings. You can find this at: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/87565)