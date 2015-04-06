Precision Navigator EA

The Precision Navigator EA is a powerful trading assistant tailored for Forex, gold, and oil markets, aiming to maximize profitability with minimal risk exposure.

Built on a robust combination of technical indicators including RSI, Stochastic Oscillator, and moving averages, this expert advisor optimizes trading strategies by identifying key trend reversals and momentum shifts.

Enhanced features like dynamic lot sizing based on predefined risk levels and optional trailing stop functionality ensure that trades are managed with precision.

Whether you're looking to safeguard investments or capitalize on market movements, Precision Navigator EA provides the tools necessary for successful trading outcomes.

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Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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