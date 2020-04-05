Arrakis IV
- Experts
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Andras FeherI develop automated trading systems and Expert Advisors with a strong focus on long-term performance. My approach prioritizes controlled risk, low drawdown, robust strategy design, and consistent returns rather than short-term gains. I continuously test, refine, and monitor my systems under real
- Version: 1.20
- Activations: 5
Four Markets. Four Independent Engines. One Portfolio.
ARRAKIS IV is a multi-currency portfolio Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.
From a single chart, it independently monitors and trades four carefully selected Forex markets:
- EURJPY
- USDCHF
- USDCAD
- GBPUSD
Each market is handled by its own dedicated trading engine with separate signals, filters, operating schedules, execution rules and position-management logic.
ARRAKIS IV is not one generic strategy duplicated across four symbols. It is a coordinated portfolio of four independently configured trading systems supervised by a central risk and exposure framework.
Designed for Portfolio-Based Forex Automation
ARRAKIS IV is intended for experienced MT5 users who want diversified Forex automation from one chart and understand the risks of multi-entry basket management.
The four-engine architecture reduces dependence on a single currency pair and allows each market to be evaluated according to its own configuration.
Key characteristics:
- Four independently configured trading engines
- Four Forex currency pairs
- One EA instance
- One chart
- Fixed-lot position sizing
- Adaptive multi-entry basket management
- Centralized exposure supervision
- Integrated portfolio dashboard
- Hedging accounts recommended
- No external indicators
- No DLL files
- No WebRequest
- No external data files
Public Forward Monitoring
Live monitoring started on 22 July 2026. The track record is currently new and should not yet be considered statistically significant. Its purpose is to provide transparent, continuously developing forward results for ARRAKIS IV under actual broker conditions.
View ARRAKIS IV Public Forward Monitoring
Historical Strategy Tester Results
ARRAKIS IV was tested from 1 January 2024 to 1 June 2026 using Every Tick modelling.
Test configuration:
- Initial balance: 100,000 USD
- Position size: fixed 1.00 lot per entry
- Markets: EURJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD and GBPUSD
- Central account guard: disabled
- Account structure: hedging
- Test period: 29 months
Historical results:
- Net profit: 238,824.58 USD
- Return on initial balance: 238.82%
- Equity drawdown: 2.34%
- Profit factor: 3.45
- Total trades: 1,223
- Win rate: 87.24%
- Sharpe ratio: 4.33
- Recovery factor: 33.48
- Maximum observed gross exposure: 9.0 lots
- Maximum observed net exposure: 9.0 lots
- Approximate longest holding period: 331.6 hours
- No negative trade-P/L month in the tested dataset
These figures are historical Strategy Tester results, not live trading performance. They do not predict or guarantee future results.
Actual performance can differ because of broker data, spread, commission, swap, slippage, execution speed, symbol specifications and changing market conditions.
Four Independent Trading Engines
Each engine independently evaluates and manages its assigned market.
Every engine has its own:
- Signal model
- Market-condition filters
- Operating schedule
- Execution rules
- Entry-spacing logic
- Position limits
- Basket objectives
- Position-management rules
- Trade identification
The precise entry formulas, indicators and internal parameters are proprietary. However, the system’s position-management behavior and associated risks are described below so users can make an informed decision.
Adaptive Multi-Entry Architecture
ARRAKIS IV is a multi-entry basket system.
An engine may add positions while an existing basket is in floating loss. Entry spacing is adaptive rather than based on one continuously repeated fixed interval. Additional entries are permitted only when the engine’s internal market conditions, spacing requirements and portfolio limits are satisfied.
The architecture includes:
- Controlled multi-entry execution
- Adaptive spacing between entries
- Fixed lot size for each new entry
- Engine-specific position limits
- Predefined exposure boundaries
- Combined basket-level monitoring
- Swap-aware result calculation
- Optional transaction-cost compensation
- Centralized portfolio supervision
ARRAKIS IV does not place a conventional Stop Loss on every individual position. Related positions are managed together as an engine-level basket.
This behavior can increase total exposure and floating loss during adverse market movement. Users must understand this risk before considering live deployment.
Coordinated Basket Management
Each engine manages its related positions as one coordinated basket.
The management system monitors:
- Combined floating profit or loss
- Accumulated swap
- Total open volume
- Number of active positions
- Basket objective
- Current portfolio exposure
- Position holding time
Basket objectives automatically adapt to the selected fixed lot size.
This allows an engine to manage a developing position sequence as one structure instead of treating every entry as an isolated trade.
Portfolio Command Center
ARRAKIS IV includes an integrated black-and-copper dashboard that provides a complete overview of the portfolio from one chart.
The dashboard displays:
- Account balance
- Account equity
- Current peak-equity drawdown
- Daily profit or loss
- Gross portfolio exposure
- Net portfolio exposure
- Exposure-limit utilization
- Active positions and baskets
- Individual engine status
- Open volume per market
- Floating result and accumulated swap
- Current basket objectives
- Current market spreads
- Oldest position holding time
- Account and algorithmic-trading status
The product screenshots include both a simplified dashboard overview and the actual interface running inside MetaTrader 5.
Portfolio Protection and Exposure Controls
ARRAKIS IV includes configurable account-level and portfolio-level controls:
- Equity-scaled net-exposure limit
- Optional absolute net-lot ceiling
- Maximum lot size per order
- Free-margin validation before order submission
- Optional peak-equity drawdown guard
- Optional daily profit stop
- Optional daily loss stop
- Maximum holding controls
- Separate identification for all four engines
The default equity-scaled exposure ceiling is 10 net lots per 100,000 of account equity.
Protection settings can reduce risk, but they cannot eliminate trading losses or guarantee execution during gaps, abnormal spreads or disrupted market conditions.
Simple Setup
ARRAKIS IV operates from a single chart.
Setup:
- Attach one instance of ARRAKIS IV to any chart.
- Enable algorithmic trading in MetaTrader 5.
- Select the desired fixed lot size.
- Enter the broker’s symbol prefix or suffix if required.
- Confirm that EURJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD and GBPUSD are visible in Market Watch.
The chart symbol and timeframe do not control the four internal engines.
No additional charts or external components are required.
Broker Symbol Support
ARRAKIS IV supports brokers that add text before or after standard Forex symbol names.
Examples:
- EURJPY.a
- GBPUSDm
- pro.USDCHF
The required prefix or suffix can be entered directly in the EA settings.
Before starting the EA, confirm that all four required symbols are available and correctly configured by the broker.
Need Help?
If you purchase or rent this EA, feel free to send me a message.
I'll gladly help you with the setup and can create a custom SET file tailored to your account.
Account Compatibility
A hedging account is recommended for the complete multi-position architecture used in the historical test.
ARRAKIS IV can also operate on netting accounts. However, each engine is then restricted to one net position per symbol. Trading frequency, position management and results may therefore differ from the historical hedging-account configuration.
Position Size and Account Risk
The default position size is 0.01 lot per new entry. This conservative default is intended for initial installation checks and demo validation.
The historical test used fixed 1.00 lot entries on a 100,000 USD account.
Selecting a smaller lot size reduces nominal exposure, but it does not eliminate risk or guarantee proportionally identical results. The appropriate position size depends on:
- Account balance
- Account equity
- Leverage
- Broker margin requirements
- Contract specifications
- Personal risk tolerance
New users should begin with the default lot size on a demo account and observe the complete basket-management process before considering live trading.
Important Risk Information
ARRAKIS IV may hold several related positions in the same market and may maintain a basket for multiple days.
Because additional positions can be opened during adverse movement, total exposure and floating loss may increase before a basket is closed.
Prolonged directional trends, market gaps, abnormal spreads, insufficient margin, execution failures, changing swap conditions and unexpected market events may produce losses substantially larger than those observed in historical testing.
The system does not use a conventional per-position Stop Loss by default. Account protection therefore depends on the selected lot size, exposure limits, optional account guards, available margin and actual market conditions.
Before live deployment:
- Download the free demo
- Perform broker-specific Strategy Tester runs
- Test the EA on a demo account
- Start with the default 0.01 lot size
- Verify symbol names and contract specifications
- Review all exposure and protection settings
- Confirm that you understand multi-entry basket risk
Backtests are simulations. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
ARRAKIS IV
Four markets.
Four independent engines.
One portfolio command center.
Command the complete portfolio from a single chart.