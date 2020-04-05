Four Markets. Four Independent Engines. One Portfolio.

ARRAKIS IV is a multi-currency portfolio Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

From a single chart, it independently monitors and trades four carefully selected Forex markets:

EURJPY

USDCHF

USDCAD

GBPUSD

Each market is handled by its own dedicated trading engine with separate signals, filters, operating schedules, execution rules and position-management logic.

ARRAKIS IV is not one generic strategy duplicated across four symbols. It is a coordinated portfolio of four independently configured trading systems supervised by a central risk and exposure framework.

Designed for Portfolio-Based Forex Automation

ARRAKIS IV is intended for experienced MT5 users who want diversified Forex automation from one chart and understand the risks of multi-entry basket management.

The four-engine architecture reduces dependence on a single currency pair and allows each market to be evaluated according to its own configuration.

Key characteristics:

Four independently configured trading engines

Four Forex currency pairs

One EA instance

One chart

Fixed-lot position sizing

Adaptive multi-entry basket management

Centralized exposure supervision

Integrated portfolio dashboard

Hedging accounts recommended

No external indicators

No DLL files

No WebRequest

No external data files



Public Forward Monitoring



Live monitoring started on 22 July 2026. The track record is currently new and should not yet be considered statistically significant. Its purpose is to provide transparent, continuously developing forward results for ARRAKIS IV under actual broker conditions.

View ARRAKIS IV Public Forward Monitoring



Historical Strategy Tester Results

ARRAKIS IV was tested from 1 January 2024 to 1 June 2026 using Every Tick modelling.

Test configuration:

Initial balance: 100,000 USD

Position size: fixed 1.00 lot per entry

Markets: EURJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD and GBPUSD

Central account guard: disabled

Account structure: hedging

Test period: 29 months

Historical results:

Net profit: 238,824.58 USD

Return on initial balance: 238.82%

Equity drawdown: 2.34%

Profit factor: 3.45

Total trades: 1,223

Win rate: 87.24%

Sharpe ratio: 4.33

Recovery factor: 33.48

Maximum observed gross exposure: 9.0 lots

Maximum observed net exposure: 9.0 lots

Approximate longest holding period: 331.6 hours

No negative trade-P/L month in the tested dataset

These figures are historical Strategy Tester results, not live trading performance. They do not predict or guarantee future results.

Actual performance can differ because of broker data, spread, commission, swap, slippage, execution speed, symbol specifications and changing market conditions.

Four Independent Trading Engines

Each engine independently evaluates and manages its assigned market.

Every engine has its own:

Signal model

Market-condition filters

Operating schedule

Execution rules

Entry-spacing logic

Position limits

Basket objectives

Position-management rules

Trade identification

The precise entry formulas, indicators and internal parameters are proprietary. However, the system’s position-management behavior and associated risks are described below so users can make an informed decision.

Adaptive Multi-Entry Architecture

ARRAKIS IV is a multi-entry basket system.

An engine may add positions while an existing basket is in floating loss. Entry spacing is adaptive rather than based on one continuously repeated fixed interval. Additional entries are permitted only when the engine’s internal market conditions, spacing requirements and portfolio limits are satisfied.

The architecture includes:

Controlled multi-entry execution

Adaptive spacing between entries

Fixed lot size for each new entry

Engine-specific position limits

Predefined exposure boundaries

Combined basket-level monitoring

Swap-aware result calculation

Optional transaction-cost compensation

Centralized portfolio supervision

ARRAKIS IV does not place a conventional Stop Loss on every individual position. Related positions are managed together as an engine-level basket.

This behavior can increase total exposure and floating loss during adverse market movement. Users must understand this risk before considering live deployment.

Coordinated Basket Management

Each engine manages its related positions as one coordinated basket.

The management system monitors:

Combined floating profit or loss

Accumulated swap

Total open volume

Number of active positions

Basket objective

Current portfolio exposure

Position holding time

Basket objectives automatically adapt to the selected fixed lot size.

This allows an engine to manage a developing position sequence as one structure instead of treating every entry as an isolated trade.

Portfolio Command Center

ARRAKIS IV includes an integrated black-and-copper dashboard that provides a complete overview of the portfolio from one chart.

The dashboard displays:

Account balance

Account equity

Current peak-equity drawdown

Daily profit or loss

Gross portfolio exposure

Net portfolio exposure

Exposure-limit utilization

Active positions and baskets

Individual engine status

Open volume per market

Floating result and accumulated swap

Current basket objectives

Current market spreads

Oldest position holding time

Account and algorithmic-trading status

The product screenshots include both a simplified dashboard overview and the actual interface running inside MetaTrader 5.

Portfolio Protection and Exposure Controls

ARRAKIS IV includes configurable account-level and portfolio-level controls:

Equity-scaled net-exposure limit

Optional absolute net-lot ceiling

Maximum lot size per order

Free-margin validation before order submission

Optional peak-equity drawdown guard

Optional daily profit stop

Optional daily loss stop

Maximum holding controls

Separate identification for all four engines

The default equity-scaled exposure ceiling is 10 net lots per 100,000 of account equity.

Protection settings can reduce risk, but they cannot eliminate trading losses or guarantee execution during gaps, abnormal spreads or disrupted market conditions.

Simple Setup

ARRAKIS IV operates from a single chart.

Setup:

Attach one instance of ARRAKIS IV to any chart. Enable algorithmic trading in MetaTrader 5. Select the desired fixed lot size. Enter the broker’s symbol prefix or suffix if required. Confirm that EURJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD and GBPUSD are visible in Market Watch.

The chart symbol and timeframe do not control the four internal engines.

No additional charts or external components are required.

Broker Symbol Support

ARRAKIS IV supports brokers that add text before or after standard Forex symbol names.

Examples:

EURJPY.a

GBPUSDm

pro.USDCHF

The required prefix or suffix can be entered directly in the EA settings.

Before starting the EA, confirm that all four required symbols are available and correctly configured by the broker.





Need Help?

If you purchase or rent this EA, feel free to send me a message.

I'll gladly help you with the setup and can create a custom SET file tailored to your account.





Account Compatibility

A hedging account is recommended for the complete multi-position architecture used in the historical test.

ARRAKIS IV can also operate on netting accounts. However, each engine is then restricted to one net position per symbol. Trading frequency, position management and results may therefore differ from the historical hedging-account configuration.

Position Size and Account Risk

The default position size is 0.01 lot per new entry. This conservative default is intended for initial installation checks and demo validation.

The historical test used fixed 1.00 lot entries on a 100,000 USD account.

Selecting a smaller lot size reduces nominal exposure, but it does not eliminate risk or guarantee proportionally identical results. The appropriate position size depends on:

Account balance

Account equity

Leverage

Broker margin requirements

Contract specifications

Personal risk tolerance

New users should begin with the default lot size on a demo account and observe the complete basket-management process before considering live trading.

Important Risk Information

ARRAKIS IV may hold several related positions in the same market and may maintain a basket for multiple days.

Because additional positions can be opened during adverse movement, total exposure and floating loss may increase before a basket is closed.

Prolonged directional trends, market gaps, abnormal spreads, insufficient margin, execution failures, changing swap conditions and unexpected market events may produce losses substantially larger than those observed in historical testing.

The system does not use a conventional per-position Stop Loss by default. Account protection therefore depends on the selected lot size, exposure limits, optional account guards, available margin and actual market conditions.

Before live deployment:

Download the free demo

Perform broker-specific Strategy Tester runs

Test the EA on a demo account

Start with the default 0.01 lot size

Verify symbol names and contract specifications

Review all exposure and protection settings

Confirm that you understand multi-entry basket risk

Backtests are simulations. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

ARRAKIS IV

Four markets.

Four independent engines.

One portfolio command center.

Command the complete portfolio from a single chart.