ZigZag Wave Entry Alert

The ZigZag Wave Entry Alert (ZWEA) is a sophisticated technical indicator designed by Azad Gorgis, aiming to assist traders in identifying optimal entry points within the volatile forex market. This indicator specifically targets the EUR currency pairs, leveraging ZigZag patterns to predict future price movements. The ZWEA operates by analyzing historical price data to detect significant price changes that deviate beyond a predefined threshold, effectively filtering out minor price fluctuations and highlighting substantial shifts.

It features four primary components signaled by different colors: two for identifying potential upward trends (white and lime) and two for signaling possible downward trends (white and red). Traders can customize the sensitivity of the ZigZag patterns through adjustable parameters, including two distinct periods and deviations, allowing for tailored strategy alignment. Furthermore, the ZWEA incorporates a comprehensive alert system, encompassing visual, auditory, and email notifications, ensuring traders do not miss critical market movements. These alerts are stratified into two levels, offering nuanced insights into the strength and potential of identified patterns. With its ability to operate across various timeframes, from M1 to MN1, the ZWEA offers versatility and precision, making it a valuable tool for traders aiming to capitalize on ZigZag pattern formations.

Adjust Period1 = 250; Period2 = 35; for change the given signal.

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FREE
Wave Entry Alerts In Gold
Azad Amanuel Gorgis Gorgis
Indicators
Wave Entry Alerts In Gold is a custom indicator developed by Azad Gorgis for MetaTrader 4. This indicator is designed to provide alerts based on ZigZag patterns, specifically tailored for trading on the Gold (XAU/USD) symbol. Key Features: - Chart Window Indicator: The indicator is designed to be displayed on the main chart window. - Arrow Signals: The indicator generates arrow signals on the chart, indicating potential reversal points based on ZigZag patterns. - Customizable Parameters: Trade
FREE
Wave Entry Alerts Oil
Azad Amanuel Gorgis Gorgis
Indicators
Wave Entry Alerts Oil is a custom indicator developed by Azad Gorgis for MetaTrader 4. This indicator is designed to provide alerts based on ZigZag patterns, specifically tailored for trading on the Oil (XIT/USD) symbol. Key Features: - Chart Window Indicator: The indicator is designed to be displayed on the main chart window. - Arrow Signals: The indicator generates arrow signals on the chart, indicating potential reversal points based on ZigZag patterns. - Customizable Parameters: Traders ca
FREE
GlobalMarketNavigator EA MT4
Azad Amanuel Gorgis Gorgis
Experts
Introducing the GlobalMarketNavigator EA, a cutting-edge trading tool designed with the modern trader in mind. Developed by Azad Gorgis and backed by rigorous market analysis, this Expert Advisor is your gateway to navigating the complex terrains of forex, gold, and oil markets with unparalleled precision and efficiency. Elevate Your Trading Experience with Precision, Automation, and Expertise For: Gold = 15M, RSI = 16 or 11 Oil = 30M, RSI = 11 CAD/CHF = 15M, RSI = 11 NZD/CAD = H1, RSI = 11 RSI
Precision Navigator EA
Azad Amanuel Gorgis Gorgis
Experts
The Precision Navigator EA is a powerful trading assistant tailored for Forex, gold, and oil markets, aiming to maximize profitability with minimal risk exposure. Built on a robust combination of technical indicators including RSI, Stochastic Oscillator, and moving averages, this expert advisor optimizes trading strategies by identifying key trend reversals and momentum shifts. Enhanced features like dynamic lot sizing based on predefined risk levels and optional trailing stop functionality ensu
GlobalMarketNavigator EA
Azad Amanuel Gorgis Gorgis
Experts
Introducing the GlobalMarketNavigator EA: Your Automated Trading Solution Elevate Your Trading Experience with Precision, Automation, and Expertise For: Gold = 15M, RSI = 16 or 11 Oil = 30M, RSI = 11 CAD/CHF = 15M, RSI = 11 NZD/CAD = H1, RSI = 11 RSI = 11 etc.. The GlobalMarketNavigator EA, authored by Azad Gorgis in 2024, is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for the forex, gold, and oil markets. With a focus on precision and efficiency, this EA leverages a sophisticated ble
ZigZag Wave Entry Alert MT5
Azad Amanuel Gorgis Gorgis
Indicators
The ZigZag Wave Entry Alert** indicator, created by Azad Gorgis in 2024, is designed for MetaTrader 5 and aims to provide traders with entry signals based on ZigZag patterns. Here's a brief overview of its functionality and key features: Functionality: - Detection of ZigZag Patterns: The indicator identifies significant price movements and outlines potential ZigZag patterns on the chart. It detects new highs and lows based on user-defined parameters such as Depth, Deviation, and Backstep. - A
PrecisionMarkets EA
Azad Amanuel Gorgis Gorgis
Experts
The PrecisionMarkets EA, crafted by Azad Gorgis and hosted on MQL5, is a sophisticated trading algorithm tailored for the forex, gold, and oil markets. This Expert Advisor stands out for its meticulous integration of technical analysis tools, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Oscillator, and Moving Averages (MAs), to pinpoint trading opportunities with unmatched precision and efficiency. Key Features of PrecisionMarkets EA: Versatile Market Compatibility: Designed to exc
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