PrecisionMarkets EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.22
- Updated: 22 May 2024
- Activations: 5
Versatile Market Compatibility: Designed to excel in the volatile environments of forex, gold, and oil markets.
Advanced Technical Analysis: Utilizes RSI for momentum analysis, a dual-period Stochastic Oscillator for trend detection, and two levels of Moving Averages to identify trend strength and direction.
Customizable Trading Parameters: Offers flexibility with adjustable RSI, Stochastic, and MA periods, allowing traders to tailor the strategy to fit various market conditions or personal trading styles.
Risk Management: Incorporates options for fixed lot sizes or dynamic lot sizing based on account balance percentage, complete with predefined stop loss, take profit, and an optional trailing stop mechanism for protecting gains.
Trade Execution Control: Features an EnableTrading switch, providing users with the option to use the EA for signal generation without executing trades, enhancing its utility as a strategic trading tool.
Visual Cues: Generates buy and sell arrows on charts for clear visual indications of trading signals, aiding in quick decision-making.