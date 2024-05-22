PrecisionMarkets EA

The PrecisionMarkets EA, crafted by Azad Gorgis and hosted on MQL5, is a sophisticated trading algorithm tailored for the forex, gold, and oil markets. This Expert Advisor stands out for its meticulous integration of technical analysis tools, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Oscillator, and Moving Averages (MAs), to pinpoint trading opportunities with unmatched precision and efficiency.

Key Features of PrecisionMarkets EA:

Versatile Market Compatibility: Designed to excel in the volatile environments of forex, gold, and oil markets.

Advanced Technical Analysis: Utilizes RSI for momentum analysis, a dual-period Stochastic Oscillator for trend detection, and two levels of Moving Averages to identify trend strength and direction.

Customizable Trading Parameters: Offers flexibility with adjustable RSI, Stochastic, and MA periods, allowing traders to tailor the strategy to fit various market conditions or personal trading styles.

Risk Management: Incorporates options for fixed lot sizes or dynamic lot sizing based on account balance percentage, complete with predefined stop loss, take profit, and an optional trailing stop mechanism for protecting gains.

Trade Execution Control: Features an EnableTrading switch, providing users with the option to use the EA for signal generation without executing trades, enhancing its utility as a strategic trading tool.

Visual Cues: Generates buy and sell arrows on charts for clear visual indications of trading signals, aiding in quick decision-making.


Optimized Trading Frequency: Employs a trade count reset mechanism to manage the number of trades within a specified timeframe, ensuring strategic entry and exit points.
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Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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Wave Entry Alerts In Gold
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Wave Entry Alerts In Gold is a custom indicator developed by Azad Gorgis for MetaTrader 4. This indicator is designed to provide alerts based on ZigZag patterns, specifically tailored for trading on the Gold (XAU/USD) symbol. Key Features: - Chart Window Indicator: The indicator is designed to be displayed on the main chart window. - Arrow Signals: The indicator generates arrow signals on the chart, indicating potential reversal points based on ZigZag patterns. - Customizable Parameters: Trade
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Wave Entry Alerts In EUR
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Wave_Entry_Alerts_In_EUR.mq4 is a custom indicator developed by Azad Gorgis for MetaTrader 4. This indicator is designed to provide alerts based on ZigZag patterns, specifically tailored for trading on the (EUR/USD) symbol. Key Features: - Chart Window Indicator: The indicator is designed to be displayed on the main chart window. - Arrow Signals: The indicator generates arrow signals on the chart, indicating potential reversal points based on ZigZag patterns. - Customizable Parameters: Traders
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Wave Entry Alerts Oil
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Wave Entry Alerts Oil is a custom indicator developed by Azad Gorgis for MetaTrader 4. This indicator is designed to provide alerts based on ZigZag patterns, specifically tailored for trading on the Oil (XIT/USD) symbol. Key Features: - Chart Window Indicator: The indicator is designed to be displayed on the main chart window. - Arrow Signals: The indicator generates arrow signals on the chart, indicating potential reversal points based on ZigZag patterns. - Customizable Parameters: Traders ca
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GlobalMarketNavigator EA MT4
Azad Amanuel Gorgis Gorgis
Experts
Introducing the GlobalMarketNavigator EA, a cutting-edge trading tool designed with the modern trader in mind. Developed by Azad Gorgis and backed by rigorous market analysis, this Expert Advisor is your gateway to navigating the complex terrains of forex, gold, and oil markets with unparalleled precision and efficiency. Elevate Your Trading Experience with Precision, Automation, and Expertise For: Gold = 15M, RSI = 16 or 11 Oil = 30M, RSI = 11 CAD/CHF = 15M, RSI = 11 NZD/CAD = H1, RSI = 11 RSI
ZigZag Wave Entry Alert
Azad Amanuel Gorgis Gorgis
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The ZigZag Wave Entry Alert (ZWEA) is a sophisticated technical indicator designed by Azad Gorgis, aiming to assist traders in identifying optimal entry points within the volatile forex market. This indicator specifically targets the EUR currency pairs, leveraging ZigZag patterns to predict future price movements. The ZWEA operates by analyzing historical price data to detect significant price changes that deviate beyond a predefined threshold, effectively filtering out minor price fluctuations
Precision Navigator EA
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Experts
The Precision Navigator EA is a powerful trading assistant tailored for Forex, gold, and oil markets, aiming to maximize profitability with minimal risk exposure. Built on a robust combination of technical indicators including RSI, Stochastic Oscillator, and moving averages, this expert advisor optimizes trading strategies by identifying key trend reversals and momentum shifts. Enhanced features like dynamic lot sizing based on predefined risk levels and optional trailing stop functionality ensu
GlobalMarketNavigator EA
Azad Amanuel Gorgis Gorgis
Experts
Introducing the GlobalMarketNavigator EA: Your Automated Trading Solution Elevate Your Trading Experience with Precision, Automation, and Expertise For: Gold = 15M, RSI = 16 or 11 Oil = 30M, RSI = 11 CAD/CHF = 15M, RSI = 11 NZD/CAD = H1, RSI = 11 RSI = 11 etc.. The GlobalMarketNavigator EA, authored by Azad Gorgis in 2024, is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for the forex, gold, and oil markets. With a focus on precision and efficiency, this EA leverages a sophisticated ble
ZigZag Wave Entry Alert MT5
Azad Amanuel Gorgis Gorgis
Indicators
The ZigZag Wave Entry Alert** indicator, created by Azad Gorgis in 2024, is designed for MetaTrader 5 and aims to provide traders with entry signals based on ZigZag patterns. Here's a brief overview of its functionality and key features: Functionality: - Detection of ZigZag Patterns: The indicator identifies significant price movements and outlines potential ZigZag patterns on the chart. It detects new highs and lows based on user-defined parameters such as Depth, Deviation, and Backstep. - A
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