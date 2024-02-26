Complete Trade Manager

1

Complete Trade Manager (MT5)

  • Manages each open position individually
  • Automate exit strategy (great for prop firm challenges)
  • Use R: R based exit or Fixed Pips exit models
  • Scale out of positions (3 x Targets possible)
  • Breakeven after 1st 2nd or 3rd partial take profit
  • Trail Stop Loss
  • Stop Break Even
  • Fixed Target Exit (Without Partial Profit)
  • Equity Target Based Exit
  • Expect More features in the future

 

Having a plan to exit with trades based on predefined set of rules provides consistency and improves trading edge. Booking profits (at least partial) is particularly important which can minimize your losses and help improve your trading psychology. Remember, it is very important to step away from chart once you have placed a trade. Being glued to the chart and watching ticks need to be avoided once order has been placed. This EA helps you do that by exiting your position based on targets you set.

The EA helps you scale out of positions based on R-multiples (calculated based on stop-loss distance) or fixed pips move from open price. The EA manages each position separately for profit taking.

 

What Can the EA do For You?

  • Manage multiple open trades individually 
  • Multiple Partial Exits (Based on Multiple of your stop distance (R-Multiple)
  • Multiple Partial Exits (Based on Pips Away from Open Price)
  • Option to Exit Full Position Without Partial Exit (Based on R-Multiple or Fixed Pips from Open Price)
  • Option to Move Stop to Breakeven after Partial Exit
  • Breakeven without partial exit (Based on R-Multiple or Fixed Pips)
  • Close All positions based on equity Target (e.g. Close all positions if Equity is 10% more than Balance, open profit is 10%)

EA Settings:

By default, simply loading the EA will not do anything, you must enable features you want to use. Refer to Settings screenshot with Settings screenshot along with description below.

Download UserManual In PDF

1.      Allow Existing Pos (Partial Exit)

Whether or not you want to allow partial exits on existing positions.

If you have open positions when you load the EA to your chart:

TRUE: EA will work with existing positions

FALSE: EA will ignore existing positions (only new positions will be considered)

 

PARTIAL EXIT SETTINGS

2.      Enable R-Multiple Based Partials?

If you want to use Risk Reward concept to take partial profit, enable this.

EA uses distance between open price and stop loss level to calculate the Risk (R)

Stop Loss required for this feature to work.

 

3.      R-Multiple (1st Partial)

·         Enter value for R-multiple (e.g. 2 for 2R or 2.5 for 2.5R)

·         If your stop loss is 10 pips, setting this value to 2 will take partial when you are in 20 pip profit.

 

4.      R-Multiple (2nd Partial)

·         Enter value for R-multiple (e.g. 2 for 2R or 2.5 for 2.5R)

·         If you want multiple partial exits

 

5.      R-Multiple (3rd Partial)

·         Enter value for R-multiple (e.g. 2 for 2R or 2.5 for 2.5R)

·         If you want multiple partial exits

 

6.      R-Multiple (Full Exit)

·         Enter value for R-Multiple (e.g. 10 for 10R)

·         Allows you to exit full position after reaching Risk Reward Target

·         For example, use this if you don’t want partial exits but exit full position at profit target.

 

7.      Enable Pip Based Partial

·         Set True if you want to use pips as profit target for partial exits.

 

Pip Based Partial Exits

Use this if you want to use pips as your profit target rather than R-Multiple. The pip value is displayed on your chart when you load this EA to the chart. Use the Pip_EA value.

 

8.      Pips (1st Partial)

Pip for your first partial exit. For example, set it as 20, if you want to exit partial when price moves 20 pips from your open price.

9.      Pips (2nd Partial)

Set value in pips for your second partial exit target.

10.  Pips (3rd Partial)

Set value in pips for your second partial exit target.

11.  Pips (Full Exit)

If you want to exit entire position after reaching certain pips in profit. (e.g. 100 if you want to close full position at 100 pip profit)

Enter % for Partial

In this section you need to enter the partial exit percentage if you want to exit based on R-multiple or pips.

12.  % Partial Exit 1: Enter what percentage you want to exit at 1st partial target (Pip or R Multiple). Example, input 20 if you want to exit 20% at your first target.

 

13.  % Partial Exit 1: 2nd Partial exit percentage (e.g. 20)

 

 

14.  % Partial Exit 1: 2nd Partial exit percentage (e.g. 20)

 

BREAKEVEN AFTER PARTIAL

The EA allows you to move your stop loss level to breakeven after partial profit has been taken. You can choose to breakeven after 1st Partial Profit or 2nd Partial Profit or 3rd Partial Profit

Note:

After breakeven, no more partials that are based on R-Multiple will be executed as the stop distance is zero after breakeven. The pip based partial exits will continue to work.

For example: If you set breakeven after taking Partial Exit 2, then Partial Exit 3 (only Based on R-Multiple) will not execute. Only pip-based exits will work after this.

 

 

 

 

15.  Breakeven at Partial 1?

Set True if you want to exit after taking first partial.

16.  Breakeven at Partial 2?

Set True if you want to exit after taking first partial.

17.  Breakeven at Partial 1?

Set True if you want to exit after taking first partial.

 

TARGET EQUITY EXIT

Allows you to exit all positions after equity target has been set. It can help you close all positions if you are trying to pass prop firm challenges.

18.  Enable Equity Based Exit

Set to true if you want to exit at equity target. You could call it open profit percentage based on current account balance.

 

19.  Equity Growth Percent

What percent increase in equity do you want before closing all positions. For example, setting 10 implies that the EA will close all positions when your Equity is up by 10%. In other words, when your open profit is 10%, all positions will be closed.

 

BREAKEVEN (NO PARTIAL)

Use this setting if you simply want to move stop loss level to breakeven but don’t want to take any partial. You can use Risk Reward or Pips to set your target Stop Breakeven point.

20.  Enable Breakeven (No Partial)

Set True if you want to breakeven and not take any partial profits.

21.  Breakeven After R-Multiple

Set your R-Multiple value at which stop will be moved to breakeven. For example, set it to 3 then the EA will move your stop to breakeven after 3R profit.

22.  Breakeven After Pips

Enter how far in pips does the market need to move from your open price for each position before moving stop loss to breakeven. (e.g. 20 for 20 pips away from trade open price)

 

STOP TRAIL SETTINGS

23.  Enable Stop Trail

Set True if you want to trail your stop. Please note that R-Multiple based partial exits will not execute if you are trailing the stop loss. However, Pips based partial exits will continue to work in conjunction with this feature.

24.  Trailing Stop (pips)

Stop loss distance in pips from current price you want to maintain. (e.g. 30 for 30 pips, EA will maintain 30 pips stop distance)

 

25.  Trailing Step

How many pips does market has to move each time for stop to be trailed. (Example 10 for 10 pips, EA will wait for 10 pips before trailing stop again)

 

26.  Magic Number:

No use.



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Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.78 (9)
Utilities
Duplicator for MetaTrader 5 — professional position duplicator inside one terminal A reliable Expert Advisor for traders who want to automatically duplicate already opened positions in MetaTrader 5, increase volume, apply custom lot settings, and manage duplicates with precise rules. It is a practical tool for manual trading, algorithmic systems, and flexible management of existing positions inside one terminal. Duplicator for MT5 does not open positions by its own trading strategy. Its role is
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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traderIct
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