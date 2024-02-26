Strength Index Pro

--- INTRODUCTION ----

This indicator is to measure the strength of BULL and BEAR.

The formulars are based on Price Change and Volume for period of time.





---- HOW TO READ ----

GREEN BAR = BULL is stronger than BEAR

----> Strong GREEN = Strong Buying Volume

----> Light GREEN = Weakening Buying Volume (BULL Still in control)









RED BAR = BEAR is stronger than BULL

----> Strong RED = Strong Selling Volume

----> Light RED = Weakening Selling Volume (BEAR Still in control)



