MA7 Ixora MT4;

The MA7 Ixora indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows the intersection of the fast and slow moving averages.

Detailed information about the MA7 Ixora indicator.

General settings:

Consider the direction of the candle .

Fast moving average settings:

Slow moving average settings:

Multiply FMA period – multiply fast MA (0 – not used).

Add to FMA period – add to fast MA (0 – not used);

Message settings:

Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function;

Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications;

Send message to the email – permission to send messages by email;

Additional information.