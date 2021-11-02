FX NightScalper MT5
Peculiarities
- The EA just need attached to ONLY one chart to trading 6 sybolms.
- The EA can open three different trading strategies on different charts, but note that different magic numbers must be used.
- Multicurrency transactions to share the risk of loss.
- Does not require optimization and configuration. Uses ready-made strategies.
- Flexible risk management system.
- Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.
- Minimum deposit: $100.
The broker I trade with:
- ICMarkets:www.icmarkets.com
- FXTM:www.forextime.com
- ValuTrades:www.valutrades.com
- Use brokers that are reliable and have shown decent results in trading with this Expert Advisor.
- Test this Expert Advisor in demo account frist.
- Remember that past profit does not guarantee future profit.
Actually I really like Night Scalper style EA , but one thing is when the price didn't respect the bands and keep one way up or down, it will cause big losses, a few days profit will gone in one day..until now still cannot solve this kind of night scalper issue. but so far this night scalper ea I really like it.