Lyxes
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Lyxes indicator is designed to detect price trends and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. The indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator gives fairly accurate signals and is commonly used in both trend and flat markets. It is advisable to use the indicator in conjunction with other tools for more reliable signals and more informed decisions. The indicator does not redraw and is a reliable tool for analyzing the market and accurately predicting price changes.