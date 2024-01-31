Narcis Trader Manager

Narcis Trader is an expert designed for managing trades and facilitating trading.

Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester.

Download Demo


Its features include:

  1. Determining the trade volume based on the selected trader's risk.
  2. Setting specific and fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels.
  3. Defining the take-profit level based on the specified risk-to-reward ratio (r/r).
  4. Entering trades using static and dynamic lines based on the predetermined risk.
  5. Position closure management.
  6. Managing take-profit and stop-loss levels using various tools
  7. ...

video guide: https://youtu.be/FKouU_sLyhA

