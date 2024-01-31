Narcis Trader Manager
- Yardımcı programlar
- Armin Teymouri
- Sürüm: 1.0
Narcis Trader is an expert designed for managing trades and facilitating trading.
Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester.
Its features include:
- Determining the trade volume based on the selected trader's risk.
- Setting specific and fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels.
- Defining the take-profit level based on the specified risk-to-reward ratio (r/r).
- Entering trades using static and dynamic lines based on the predetermined risk.
- Position closure management.
- Managing take-profit and stop-loss levels using various tools
- ...
video guide: https://youtu.be/FKouU_sLyhA