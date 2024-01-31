NarcisTrader Manager

Narcis Trader is an expert designed for managing trades and facilitating trading.

Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester.

Download Real


Its features include:

  1. Determining the trade volume based on the selected trader's risk.
  2. Setting specific and fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels.
  3. Defining the take-profit level based on the specified risk-to-reward ratio (r/r).
  4. Entering trades using static and dynamic lines based on the predetermined risk.
  5. Position closure management.
  6. Managing take-profit and stop-loss levels using various tools
  7. ...

video guide: https://youtu.be/FKouU_sLyhA


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Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Narcis Trader Manager
Armin Teymouri
Utilities
Narcis Trader is an expert designed for managing trades and facilitating trading. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Download Demo Its features include: Determining the trade volume based on the selected trader's risk. Setting specific and fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels. Defining the take-profit level based on the specified risk-to-reward ratio (r/r). Entering trades using static and dynamic lines based on the predetermined risk. Position closure management
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