Assets Builder

The world of Forex trading can be a tough nut to crack, with its unending volatility and change in direction. To exactly tackle this, we bring you the "Assets Builder"! A game-changer designed to redefine forex trading strategies. With a keen eye on market trends and shifts, it is tailored to cater to specific individual and industry needs.

This revolutionary product harnesses powerful analytics to navigate through market turbulence, driving users toward steadily increasing profits with its sophisticated trade management system. If market relevance and advanced analytics are what you seek, the Assets Builder could just be the tool to unlock your Forex success.

We're excited for presenting the Assets Builder to impact and accelerate Forex Trading growth, building you assets in the Forex market.

Harness the power of sophisticated analysis and precise trades to amass increasing profits. Step into the future of forex with a perfect blend of speed, power and precision. Experience financial growth like never before.

Some of its parameters include

  • Lot Size
  • Take Profit
  • Stop Loss
  • Option To Martingale: Choose whether to use martingale and come back from loses with more profit
  • Candle ID: To select when to enter a new trend after a specified number of candles
  • Magic Number: To distinguish specific trades
  • and so on...

Minimum Account Size: 10 Dollar in Cents or 1000 Dollar (The same as in other currency accounts like Euro and Pound accounts)

Leverage: 1:100 and above

Works on any currency pair, metal or cryptocurrency.

Works on any timeframe but best on 30mins and H1 Timeframes.


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