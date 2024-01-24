Variance vs Price
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Calculate the Variance of prices on the chosen time frame and compare with the price range reached. Or in other words how mutch is price moving in the recent candles?
Two impots:
Candle = 4 (Default) number of previous candle to calculate
Backward = 500 (Default) How many candle to go backward
Variance is calculated as follow:
Variance(X) = Average(X2) – [Average(X)]2
Subsequently Variance is rapported to the price range fo the chosen period (i.e. 4 candles)
Pices taken on min and max values of the candles
Indicator = Variance(X) / (Max Price - Min Price)
Example: With the default value last value of the indicator is calculated when a candle completed his formation with a 4 candles moving window