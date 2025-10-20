⚡ Automatically DRAW as many LINES as you want to serve as SUPPORT and RESISTANCE levels with the Price Guide Full indicator.

Adjust the number of lines based on the opening price or another starting price, and choose the distance between the lines in pips or ticks — fully configurable by the user. Maximize your market entry and exit opportunities with Price Guide. Developed using the exclusive methodology of Eduardo Gurufi from SST, it helps identify trading zones based on volatility or key price levels such as round numbers.

✅ No need to manually draw lines on the chart anymore — it’s done automatically.

✅ Set any number of lines you want.

✅ Automatically plot support and resistance levels.

✅ Quickly identify price zones such as round numbers.

Compatible with MetaTrader 5, tested and fully functional on all account types, in the Strategy Tester, and across Forex, Stocks, Indices, and B3 – Brazil Stock Exchange.

⚠️ Usage tip: Download the free demo version and test the indicator on the assets you trade. Adjust the parameters according to market volatility to find the optimal configuration for your strategy.

⚙️ Input Parameters:

Initial Price: Enter the price of the first level or leave it at 0 to start from the day’s opening.

Number of Levels: Number of levels to be displayed above and below the initial price .

Variation (ticks or pips): Distance between the lines in ticks for the B3 (Brazil) market or in pips for the Forex market.

Style: Visual appearance of the lines.

Width: Line thickness.

Color: Line color.

Explore our complete portfolio and get other indicators: Visit Seller

🎥 Want to better understand how the indicator works? Watch the video below and see Price Guide in action! Test it and discover how it can improve your market analysis.