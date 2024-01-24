Price Guide Full

  • Functional in the Forex market.
  • Functional on the B3 market - Bolsa Brasil Balcão.

Motivation

The Price Guide indicator is a tool that helps you insert support and resistance points at the chosen price and in the quantity you want, it depends on the agility of its configuration.

This FULL version will work in Meta Trader 5 on all accounts and Strategy Tester.

To test on the DEMO account, download the free version at:https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/111620

Operation

The methodology published by Eduardo Gurufi, from SST, is used to find trading points based on volatility analysis or price levels, such as round prices.

Input parameters

  • Starting Price: Enter the price of the first level or leave 0 to start at the opening of the day.
  • Number of Levels: The number of levels will be divided above and below the starting price.
  • Variation (ticks) or (pips): Enter the distance between the levels in ticks for the B3 (Brazil) market or in pips for the Forex market.
  • Style: line appearance.
  • Width: line width.
  • Color: Line color.


