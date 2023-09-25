Global Intel Invest Gold Scalping EA
- Version: 2.64
- Updated: 9 March 2024
- Activations: 5
Global Intel Invest Gold Scalping EA work with gold scalping to give you best results.
Timeframe: Works with current timeframe you have set (BEST WITH M5) You can backtest as per your need
It will buy 0.01 lot per $1000 and it will increase gradually as per the balance. ( If you have $10000 balance in your account it will trade with 0.1 lots)
If you have any questions or query reach us via skype: globaladsmedia / whatsapp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jn0ut8ywKLc3ES9TvC9wUJ / email: da1712@live.com
Global Intel Invest Gold Scalping EA
MT4 Version MT5 Version
