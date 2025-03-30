German Snowball

German Snowball works exclusively on the German Stock Index. Brokers name this instrument differently, e.g., DAX, DE40, GER40, GER30, GER40Cash, etc. To use it, attach the EA to the right chart, and it will take care of the contract size, minimal volume, and lot size (according to your equity). It opens only one trade at a time.

The best parameters for this EA were obtained using historical tick data from 22 Mar 2021 to 22 Mar 2025 (as of 25 Mar 2025). However, this EA has been optimized to work better towards more recent tick data. Theoretically, if you stick to a risk multiplier of 1.0, you should get a monthly return of more than 10% with less risk. 

This EA's winning rate is only 51%. However, during a strongly trending session, it gains a lot in a single chunk.

Remember to turn on the 'isLive' property during backtesting and real-time trading. (see the first screenshot)

For the property 'risk_multiplier', you can go anywhere from 0.1 to 2.0, although I wouldn't recommend going above 1.0. Halving the risk multiplier halves the lot size.

Some brokers may be one hour out of synchronization with this EA. For most brokers, such as ICMarkets and Pepperstone, the US_Market_Opening_Hour_In_Summer should be left unchanged as 16 throughout the year. This EA will automatically delay one hour during the later parts of March and October to accommodate the difference in Daylight Savings between Germany and the US.

The offer price of this EA will increase over time:
16 Mar 2025: USD 30
23 Mar 2025: USD 35
30 Mar 2025: USD 40

More from author
Greedy Gridder
Chong Lip Phang
Experts
This expert advisor trades one stock index and three stocks: 1) Stanford and Poor's 500 Index (S&P500) 2) Microsoft (MSFT) 3) Google (GOOGL) 4) Apple (APPL) These financial instruments are available for trading on MetaTrader5 for most established brokers. However, as the symbols are named differently by different brokers, you will need to supply the names by your broker to the EA input settings (See  the last screenshot). The default settings are for the broker Pepperstone, a broker I would hig
Great Greedy Gridder
Chong Lip Phang
Experts
Warren Buffett famously said: "Be greedy when others are fearful. Be fearful when others are greedy." This expert advisor captures the very essence of this wisdom. Indeed, since 1871, the U.S. stock index S&P500 has been growing at an average annual rate of 10%. That is why Warren Buffett has been advocating investing in it. This EA boosts the annual return to 150% (or 8% monthly) by utilizing a grid approach. Simply attach it to the S&P500 chart (or "US500" / "US500Cash" for some brokers) an
American Football
Chong Lip Phang
Experts
American Football works exclusively on the US Nasdaq100 Stock Index. Brokers name this instrument differently, e.g., USTEC, NDX, US100, US100Cash, NAS100 etc. To use it, attach the EA to the right chart, and it will take care of the contract size, minimal volume, and lot size (according to your equity). It opens only one trade at a time. The best parameters for this EA were obtained using historical tick data from 22 Mar 2020 to 22 Mar 2025 (as of 25 Mar 2025). However, this EA has been optimize
