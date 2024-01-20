Time Range Sweep EA MT4
- Andrii Hurin
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 28 Şubat 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
First of all, the EA marks high and low of the chosen time range and then waits for the price to sweep high or low. Now when a liquidity of a high/low is taken, EA waits for the Market Structure Shift (MSS) and enters a trade on an imbalance (FVG) formed in the displacement.
The bot includes many functions and settings of trading time and risk management. Here is a description of all the features:
- Trade on any market and instrument or on several pairs at the same time, even with different time settings.
- Select any time frame for trading, select a Time Range and a Trading Time, if an order was placed during the selected trading time but not triggered, it is canceled automatically.
- Choose the color to highlight long and short FVGs and lines.
- Choose the color to highlight trading time window.
- Full customization of risk calculation for entering a trade (percentage from account, fixed lot or risk in dollars).
- Choose a spread in ticks to be added to Entry price and Stop Loss price.
- Choose a minimal and maximal Stop Loss in ticks and minimal ticks for FVG to be valid.
- Choose a size of FVG in ticks when EA will use the middle of this FVG for entry.
- Choose the Take-Profit by RR.
- Set the transfer of the stop to breakeven after X RR.
- Choose whether to enter at the middle of the second FVG if there are 3 FVGs in a row.
- Choose whether to ignore a trade if there are more than 3 FVGs in a row.
On screenshots you can see EA’s backtest statistics on different markets, timeframes, time inputs and with different risk management settings. You can customize the bot to suit your trading style: more calm or aggressive.
No any trades for one month even using Author's set