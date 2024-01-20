Time Range Sweep EA MT4

The strategy is quite simple but extremely effective. For Smart Money and ICT traders it may also be known as "Asian Range Sweep", "London Session Sweep" or a "Liquidity Raid".


First of all, the EA marks high and low of the chosen time range and then waits for the price to sweep high or low. Now when a liquidity of a high/low is taken, EA waits for the Market Structure Shift (MSS) and enters a trade on an imbalance (FVG) formed in the displacement.

MT5 version: CLICK

The bot includes many functions and settings of trading time and risk management. Here is a description of all the features:

  • Trade on any market and instrument or on several pairs at the same time, even with different time settings.
  • Select any time frame for trading, select a Time Range and a Trading Time, if an order was placed during the selected trading time but not triggered, it is canceled automatically.
  • Choose the color to highlight long and short FVGs and lines.
  • Choose the color to highlight trading time window.
  • Full customization of risk calculation for entering a trade (percentage from account, fixed lot or risk in dollars).
  • Choose a spread in ticks to be added to Entry price and Stop Loss price.
  • Choose a minimal and maximal Stop Loss in ticks and minimal ticks for FVG to be valid.
  • Choose a size of FVG in ticks when EA will use the middle of this FVG for entry.
  • Choose the Take-Profit by RR.
  • Set the transfer of the stop to breakeven after X RR.
  • Choose whether to enter at the middle of the second FVG if there are 3 FVGs in a row.
  • Choose whether to ignore a trade if there are more than 3 FVGs in a row.


On screenshots you can see EA’s backtest statistics on different markets, timeframes, time inputs and with different risk management settings. You can customize the bot to suit your trading style: more calm or aggressive.


