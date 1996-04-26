RockTrader

RockTrader is an indicator that identifies market direction across chosen currency pairs and generates line signals for potential buy and sell opportunities within the selected timeframe. Its straightforward design makes it highly regarded and easily comprehensible for traders at basic and intermediate levels. The visual representation on the chart also enables users to conduct pure price action analysis. RockTrader is versatile, functioning across various financial assets, and boasts over an 85% accuracy rate in its signals.
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Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
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