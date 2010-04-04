RockTrader
- Indicatori
- Miracle Obinna Okafor
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
RockTrader is an indicator that identifies market direction across chosen currency pairs and generates line signals for potential buy and sell opportunities within the selected timeframe. Its straightforward design makes it highly regarded and easily comprehensible for traders at basic and intermediate levels. The visual representation on the chart also enables users to conduct pure price action analysis. RockTrader is versatile, functioning across various financial assets, and boasts over an 85% accuracy rate in its signals.