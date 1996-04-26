WinPlus

#WinPlus Trend and Entry Indicator

Unlock the power of precision in your trading with WinPlus, a bespoke technical indicator designed for financial assets. This indicator is meticulously crafted to discern trends and pinpoint entry opportunities across a diverse range of currency pairs on the h4 Timeframe. WinPlus analyzes price movements and utilizes our advanced algorithms to identify trends. When an optimal entry point is detected, the indicator generates clear arrow signals on the chart. Additionally, timely alert messages ensure you never miss a crucial trading opportunity.

Key Features:
1. Trend Identification: WinPlus employs advanced algorithms to accurately identify market trends, providing traders with valuable insights into market direction.
2. Entry Signals: Seize optimal entry points with confidence. WinPlus generates precise signals, indicating opportune moments to enter trades on your selected currency pairs.
3. Customizable Thresholds: Tailor WinPlus to your trading preferences. Adjust entry thresholds to align with your unique strategy and risk tolerance.
4. Alert Messages: Stay ahead of the market with real-time alert messages. WinPlus sends instant notifications whenever a significant trend or entry opportunity arises on your chosen time frame.
5. User-Friendly Interface: Designed for traders of all levels, WinPlus offers an intuitive interface for seamless navigation and efficient decision-making.

#Get WinPlus Today
Enhance your trading experience and elevate your strategy with WinPlus. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, WinPlus is your key to unlocking precision in trend identification and entry points.
Recommended products
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
King of Forex Trend Cloud
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicators
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Pattern Builder
Arief
Indicators
Pattern Builder — Custom Swing Pattern Scanner and Market Scanner for MetaTrader 4 Pattern Builder is a MetaTrader 4 indicator and market scanner that lets traders draw any custom swing pattern by hand and scan every symbol in Market Watch, across multiple timeframes, for statistically similar price formations. Unlike standard chart pattern indicators limited to head and shoulders, triangles, or flags, this MT4 pattern recognition tool lets you define your own price action pattern — any number
Hull Pro MTF Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
Dear traders this is Our new Indicator called Hull Pro MTF Indicator — Precision Multi-Timeframe Trend Visualizer Overview The Hull Pro MTF Indicator is a next-generation Heiken-Ashi-based multi-timeframe visual tool designed for top-down market analysis . It blends the power of Hull Moving Average (HMA) logic and multi-level Heiken-Ashi smoothing to reveal directional bias, volatility ranges, and price symmetry across hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly structures — all in a single c
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
Buy Sell Arrow MT
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicators
Buy Sell Arrow MT Indicator Buy Sell Arrow MT Indicator is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It uses Pivot Points, Moving Averages, and multi-timeframe data to display Buy and Sell signals on the chart. Description The indicator combines three elements: Pivot Points for support and resistance Moving Averages for trend direction Higher timeframe data for additional confirmation Signals are generated only when the defined conditions are met. Signal Calculation Buy signals are shown when bul
FX Flow
Eva Stella Conti
Indicators
FX Flow   indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..). It takes the money flows of the major currencies USD EUR GBP AUD NZD CAD CHF JPY into account, and processes them. Excellent tool for indices, but also for correlations between currencies. Works on each timeframes.  Blue line: Bull market Yellow line: Bear market Note : if the indicator opens the window, but does not draw lines, load the historie
Potential Reversal Price MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator - Ultimate Sniper Entries for XAUUSD Discounted   Price   !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! Welcome to the   Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator , your ultimate trading tool designed to catch high-probability market reversals with extreme precision. Built for serious traders who demand accuracy, the PRP Indicator combines advanced market structure analysis with momentum exhaustion to pinpoint the e
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
TrendMaster MT4
Giacomo Donati
Indicators
How TrendMaster Works TrendMaster is a trading indicator designed to streamline and enhance your chart analysis. Using algorithmic logic, it reviews historical price data to generate a dynamic reference line. When price action crosses this line, a "BUY" or "SELL" signal is displayed on your chart. The goal is to assist in identifying potential shifts in price behavior with a clear and user-friendly visual approach. Why Use TrendMaster? The TrendMaster MT4 Indicator helps highlight potential tre
True Magic Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Indicators
Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe Bollinger bands dashboard that monitors and analyzes the Bollinger Bands indicator from one chart. This panel monitors the Bollinger bands indicator in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for price overbought/oversold, price consolidation (Bollinger bands squeeze), and consolidation breakout (squeeze break)  with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
TrendySignalMt4
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
TrendySignalMt4l is a trend-following indicator that quickly responds to a trend change. The indicator forms the line so that it is always located above or below the chart depending on a trend. This allows using the indicator both for a trend analysis and setting stop loss and take profit. The indicator should be attached in the usual way. It works on any timeframe from M1 to MN and with any trading symbols. The indicator has no configurable inputs. Recommendations on working with the indicator
Savius Zone Indicator
Tiziano Brunno
Indicators
Attraverso l'indicatore Savius Zone potrai finalmente: Definire delle zone oggettive da attenzionare Ridurre la discrezionalità Filtrare i tuoi pattern operativi Avvalerti di un metodo comprovato Qui di seguito alcune funzioni dell'indicatore Savius Zone: Zone Buy & Sell L’indicatore fornisce delle zone buy e sell ogni giorno dopo l’apertura del mercato cash sui seguenti mercati: DAX, S&P500, Nasdaq, Russel2000, Dow Jones Occasioni giornaliere Savius Zone fornisce occasioni di trading tutti i
Trend TRN
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Trend TRN trend indicator works using a special algorithm and a set of indicators. It finds the current trend based on many factors. Trend TRN entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. A simple and convenient indicator. The user can easily see the trends. You can use this indicator alone or in combination with other indicators acco
BB Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The BB Reversal Arrows technical trading system has been developed to predict reverse points for making retail decisions. The current market situation is analyzed by the indicator and structured for several criteria: the expectation of reversal moments, potential turning points, purchase and sale signals. The indicator does not contain excess information, has a visual understandable interface, allowing traders to make reasonable decisions. All arrows appear to close the candle, without redrawin
Automated Trendlines
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (16)
Indicators
Trendlines  are the most essential tool of technical analysis in forex trading.  Unfortunately, most  traders don’t draw them correctly. Automated Trendlines indicator is a professional tool for serious traders that help you visualize the trending movement of the markets . There are two types of Trendlines Bullish Trendlines and Bearish Trendlines. In the uptrend, Forex trend line is drawn through the lowest swing-points of the price move. Connecting at least two "lowest lows" will create a tr
Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
Andrey Ziablytsev
Indicators
Renko, Heiken Ashi, Ticks Bar, Range Bar.    Easy switching, easy setup, all in one window.        Place the Custom Chart indicator and view Renko, Heiken Ashi, Tick bar, Range bar charts in real time at real chart.    Position the offline chart window so that the indicator control panel is visible.    Switch the chart mode by click of a button.    Connect to the output chart any indicator, expert advisor without any restrictions.    No, it doesn't work in the tester.    Yes, you can use an
Market Vortex
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicators
Market Vortex.mq4 is a powerful arrow indicator designed to accurately identify reversal points and trend continuations. Built on a smoothed oscillator and adaptive moving averages, it helps traders quickly find market entry and exit points without complex calculations. Key Features: Clear arrow signals: The indicator displays Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart. Real-time operation: Signals are generated without delays or repainting. Adaptive calculation: The indicator uses a do
Search for Reversal
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Search for Reversal trend indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. Indicator showing signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated times to enter the market with arrows. Using the indicator, you can optimally distribute the risk coefficient. Uses all one parameter for settings. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble so that the corresponding graph has an excellent project
Reback
Yazhou Liu
Indicators
This index can be traced back to historical transactions, and can clearly see the trading location, trading type, profit and loss situation, as well as statistical information. Showlabel is used to display statistics. Summy_from is the start time of order statistics. This parameter is based on the opening time of the order. Backtracking can help us to correct the wrong trading habits, which is very important for beginners to learn manual transactions. This index is suitable for each time per
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicators
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Neoarjo fair value gaps dont lie theory meta4
Phemelo Neo Malele
Indicators
The concepts within this indicator which give it a unique and sharp edge are based on FAIR VALUE GAPS ''THEORY'' designed and curated by Arjo which is one of the best mentors , and myself have added the development aspect to the concepts explained. The series of videos will include original youtube links for a complete comprehensive explanations, screenshots of the compiled mt4/5 system running. All published  systems will be available on MT4 & MT5 separately to accommodate all platforms and use
Trend Scanner
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the exist
ForexdivergencePS
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Good day! To your attention the ForexdivergencePS indicator may not be the newest in the trading strategy The Forex indicator detects and displays descending and ascending divergences on the chart. When a new pattern is formed, a pop-up window is triggered. An arrow is formed on the chart that shows the type of phenomenon and helps to open an order in the optimal direction. Friends of traders rate the effectiveness of the tool as above average. You can change settings, including the sensitiv
Gold Trader Pro Indicator
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Gold Trader Pro is an advanced analytical tool specifically engineered for professional trading on XAUUSD (Gold). It provides an immediate comprehensive overview of market structure across 7 different timeframes, allowing traders to identify flow direction and signal strength through a modern, draggable, and interactive interface. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Real-time monitoring of M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1. Two Operational Modes: MODE_SCALPING: Optimized for fast-paced analys
FREE
MA Cross Signal Alerts
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
MA Cross Signal Alerts_v1.0 The Moving Average Cross displays a fast and a slow moving average (MA). A signal arrow is shown when the two MAs cross. An up arrow is displayed if the fast MA crosses above the slow MA and a down arrow is given if the fast MA crosses below the slow MA. The user may change the inputs (close), methods (EMA) and period lengths.  When two Moving Averages cross the indicator will alert once per cross between crosses and mark the cross point with down or up arrow. Ale
Buyers of this product also purchase
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
MTF Supply Demand Zones
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where  i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals. You will be able to see ho
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Supreme Commander
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
4.13 (8)
Indicators
The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator has been designed to integrate with the Elliott Wave theory, providing two distinct methods of operation: Automatic Work: In this mode, the indicator operates autonomously by detecting all five motive waves on the chart according to Elliott Wave theory. It offers predictions and identifies potential reversal zones. Additionally, it has the capability to generate alerts and push messages to notify traders of significant developments. This automated functionality streamlines the pro
More from author
Engulfingfinder
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Indicators
The indicator is based on identifying engulfing candlestick patterns within the current timeframe. When such patterns are found, it generates buy and sell signals represented by up and down arrows, respectively. However, the user is responsible for determining the prevailing trend. Once the trend is identified, they should trade in line with the corresponding signal that aligns with the trend direction.
FREE
Trade Grid
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Experts
The Trade Grid bot simplifies trading by executing multiple orders with a single click, as specified by the user. These orders are initiated instantly using the EA buttons on the chart and can be closed simultaneously using the close button also located on the chart. Additionally, Trade Grid efficiently manages trades by automatically closing them once they reach a predefined profit or loss threshold.
FREE
Trade Pinbar
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Indicators
This indicator identifies pinbar candlesticks on the chart and displays an arrow as a trade signal based on the candlestick pattern. It offers user-friendly features, including push notifications and other types of alerts. It is most effective for identifying entry points or potential reversals at premium or discount prices. Additionally, it works on any time frame.
FREE
Trade ride
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Experts
Trade Ride is a forex bot specifically crafted to execute buy and sell orders for financial assets at predetermined prices. It operates based on the martingale strategy and integrates diverse risk management techniques to deliver optimal outcomes to its clients. However, achieving profitability with this bot requires individual traders to possess ample expertise. Adherence to the following critical rules is essential: 1. Trade with a minimum of $10,000 or utilize a micro (cent) account. 2. Veri
FREE
FxTDR
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Indicators
FxTDR is a bespoke technical indicator tailored for analyzing asset prices. The primary objective of this indicator is to identify favorable entry points for trading on selected currency pairs. It employs a set of criteria to detect optimal trading opportunities within the chosen time frame. Key Features: 1. Entry Point Detection: Pinpoints favorable trade conditions. 2. Arrow Signals: Provides visual cues for identified opportunities. 3. Push Notifications: Real-time alerts for timely awarene
RockTrader
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Indicators
RockTrader is an indicator that identifies market direction across chosen currency pairs and generates line signals for potential buy and sell opportunities within the selected timeframe. Its straightforward design makes it highly regarded and easily comprehensible for traders at basic and intermediate levels. The visual representation on the chart also enables users to conduct pure price action analysis. RockTrader is versatile, functioning across various financial assets, and boasts over an 85
Fx Ride
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Indicators
The FX_ride custom indicator assists traders in recognizing market trends across preferred currency pairs and provides signals based on trend strength via a multi-colored histogram within chosen timeframes. It is particularly suited for day trading, swing trading, and position trading. Following signals from FX_ride in conjunction with employing sound money management practices can enhance the likelihood of profitable trading outcomes.
Gold Ultimate bs
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Experts
Gold Ultimate_bs represents a sophisticated MT4 forex indicator designed for trading XAUUSD, encompassing various strategies and management techniques, including the Martingale strategy. This indicator operates autonomously, selecting trades during specific times of the day after undergoing multiple checks and filters. It incorporates robust risk management protocols, automatically closing trades upon reaching predefined profit or loss thresholds to safeguard capital. Moreover, it features a bre
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review