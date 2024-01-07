Phoenix AI Scalper

Low drawdown

Small stop-loss

No Martingale strategy

No Grid strategy

Scalping

Small secure trades



Volatility detection*

This expert is based on a custom-made indicator combined with price action signals. The combination of our indicator mixed with PA gives wonderful results. Expert adviser is optimized for GBPUSD and EURUSD. It works independently of the timeframe.



Works with all brokers which apply to:



Fast execution (market execution)

Good liquidity (no spikes in the spread during volatility, constant low spread - around 4 to 8 for GPBUSD, around 1 to 4 for EURUSD) **

Low slippage (slippage 3 or less)***



Our recommendations on how to use the EA:



Please don't start using the EA before contacting us regarding its initial setup.

Please don't use a leverage bigger than 1:50. We advise you to start in the range between 1:10 to 1:30.

Please make sure your spread is lower than 13 (especially during the trade period), spread bigger than 13 during a trading period may lead to losses.

Please make sure your connection to the broker server is as quick as possible (ping should be around 2ms or less, we recommend you use VPS like MQL5 VPS).

Research for optimal configuration for other pairs



The EA is based and optimized for GBPUSD and EURUSD.

*If there are spikes that make the spread range bigger than it should be, trading will be disabled for the next 5 minutes, once the fluctuation is detected.

**If there are spikes that makes the spread bigger than the stop-loss of the EA positions, opening a position will lead to directly closing it on a stop loss and will lead to losses.

*** The EA itself is explicitly setting the slippage and a trade shouldn't be executed by the broker if it can't fulfill the requirements. Despite this, many brokers are neglecting this value and not taking it in consideration. Please make sure your broker is taking in consideration the slippage that is being passed as request.



