Dinapoli Levels Dashboard

The Expert Advisor cannot be launched in the tester, as it does not work by ticks, but by timer and chart events.

An advisor for trading using DiNapoli levels. The Expert Advisor helps to place graphical elements on the chart in a convenient way in full accordance with the rules of calculation according to the DiNapoli method. The Expert Advisor opens orders according to the calculated parameters and accompanies them. At the request of the trader, the adviser can use the "safe" rule and transfer to breakeven. The trader can choose the type of order - by market, stop order, limit order. It can set a profit for closing an order.

The method was proposed by the legendary trader Joe DiNapoli and became known by the same name – DiNapoli levels. The method is based on the theory of the Fibonacci number series, and the Fibonacci grid is used in the constructions (present in all trading platforms).

In 1998, DiNapoli's book was published, thanks to which stock market players had the opportunity to get acquainted in detail with the new methodology for evaluating the market. Its repeated republication speaks to the effectiveness and practical benefits of the strategy proposed by the author. DiNapoli himself proved the validity of his forecasts by working as a trader in the futures markets for two decades. He was and remains an adherent of intraday trading.

To build levels, we set points at the highs and lows of the chart. Click above the maximum and below the minimum. After setting the point, you can move it by clicking on the graph. Clicking on a point will fix it. We put the second point - the adviser calculates and draws the levels. Clicking on the point will fix the level. In total, four sections can be installed. As a result, we find areas of "congestion".

After setting the levels, click on the opposite side of the wave. A green dot will be set. If you then click on any black line 1.000 closer to the beginning, the adviser will show the goals of the planned transaction. If you fix the green dot, it will be possible to mark the rollback using purple dots and find areas of "agreement". Clicking on the letter S of the reverse targets will remove the purple dots and lines of the reverse targets, and remove the fixation of the green dot.

Clicking on the markup button to build the lines of the planned transaction according to the calculated parameters. The lines can be moved and the position of the order, stop loss, take profit, etc. can be adjusted. Clicking on the buy or sell button will set the planned order.

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The MoneyMint Trade Assist is a game-changer for traders. This all-in-one control panel puts the power of professional trading at your fingertips, empowering you to take your trading to the next level. With its intuitive design and feature-rich functionality, the MoneyMint Trade Assist simplifies the complexities of order entry and exit and gives you the edge you need to succeed. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this powerful tool will help you maximize your profits and
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 10
Hong Zhen Zou
Utilities
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4   This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<10. If the single order transaction count is>10, please subscribe to a higher version This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.   Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been opened
Stormtrooper EA
Wei Xiang Huang
Utilities
Stormtrooper EA  基于货币特性的交易算法。 Stormtrooper 的策略结合了布林通道上、下阻力和支撑，以及行情波动率、分时收盘点位的一种交易算法。 推荐使用货币AUDCAD或NZDCAD进行操作 ，我用 2000 美元和1:500 的杠杆对其进行了测试，请查看下面的真实账户， 结果证明 Stormtrooper 极其稳定、且富有侵略性。 Stormtrooper 首次发布售价599美金，会根据信号展示结果进行逐渐涨价，最终售价为1999美金。（6月30日前特惠价599$，过后将回复原价，欢迎咨询购买.......） Stormtrooper  无论在测试还是实盘中，都展现了持续的稳定性。对此身边的朋友，在用过一段时间后，都给出了极高的评价。如果您对我的EA策略感兴趣，请您直接消息与我联系，以获取更多关于产品的信息以及我推荐的经纪人。相信我，如果选择我的EA策略，一定会收获满意的结果与回报，您将与我实盘真实账户同步。 结果展示 真实账户：   https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1798191 特征： 建议用于15min时间
Porsaj Sentiment of Traders
Jan Bungeroth
Utilities
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Sentiment is a vital gauge that provides traders and investors with valuable insights into their perceptions of the market and the broader economy. It serves as a reflection of their collective outlook, emotions, and expectations regarding future price movements and economic conditions. Porsaj is a powerful plat
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EA Once Multiple Strategies
Alexey Smolyakov
Experts
Initially, there was a long-term manual trading system using pyramiding. For successful trading, it was necessary to calculate nine levels of entry into the position and, accordingly, nine levels of take profits and stop losses. Next, when the price reached the planned level, it was necessary to re-place orders on the next eight levels and distribute their take profits and stop losses, then on seven levels and so on to the last level. Mathematically, the system is designed in such a way that wh
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