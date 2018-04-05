LVL Ichimoku Kumo BO

Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Ichimoku Kumo Break Out as well as a personal touch.

Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content.

Expert advisors currently available:

LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands LVL RSI mt5

Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out your back tests and tests on a demo account.

When you will use that expert advisor on a live account, don't hesitate to share your account link with me, I would be delighted to follow your results.

. Live signals

. Definition of parameters:

Values between parentheses mean the default values of the indicators.