Build your own trading strategy using the combination of indicators you want from those offered (each indicator can be used up to 2 times) in addition to a few personal touches:

Average True Range

Bollinger Bands

Ichimoku Kumo Breakout

Ichimoku Tenkan Sen Kijun Sen Cross (TKC)

MACD

MFI

Mobile Average

RSI

SAR

Stochastic

Double Mobile Average

Triple Mobile Average

Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content.

Expert advisors currently available:

LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands LVL RSI mt5







Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out your back tests and tests on a demo account.

When you will use that expert advisor on a live account, don't hesitate to share your account link with me, I would be delighted to follow your results.

EURUSD

USDCHF

USDJPY

. Definition of parameters: Values between parentheses mean the default values of the indicators. Risk Management

Allocation Type: how the allocation is calculated



Size: size value depending of the allocation type

Stop Loss

Use stop loss when opening order: true to set a stop loss while opening a position, false otherwise



Use trailing stop loss: true to use a trailing stop loss, false otherwise



Stop loss type: stop loss type to use



Stop loss value: stop loss value to use

Take Profit

Use take profit: true to set a take profit while opening a position, false otherwise



Take profit type: take profit type to use



Take profit value: take profit to use

Settings

Reverse trades: true to open the opposite type of position provided by the strategy, false otherwise



Close all positions and switch off the EA: true to close all open positions and switch off the expert advisor



Magic number: magic number to open positions

Trading Hours

Trading start hour: the time from which the EA can open a position



Trading end hour: the time from which the EA closes a position

Trading Days

Monday: true open a position on Monday, false otherwise



Tuesday: true open a position on Tuesday, false otherwise



Wednesday: true open a position on Wednesday, false otherwise



Thursday: true open a position on Thursday, false otherwise



Friday: true open a position on Friday, false otherwise



Saturday: true open a position on Saturday, false otherwise



Sunday: true open a position on Sunday, false otherwise

Trades

Close all positions every day: true to close all positions every day at the time corresponding to “Trading end hour”, false otherwise



Close all positions on Friday: true to close all positions on every Friday at the time corresponding to “Trading end hour”, false otherwise



Open buy positions: true to authorise the EA to open buy positions, false otherwise



Open sell positions: true to authorise the EA to open sell positions, false otherwise Position Management

Position management: type of position management (none, martingale or grid)



Coefficient type: if the new lot size is an addition or a multiplication from the last lot size



Coefficient management: the value to add or multiply to calculate the new lot size



Max number of positions: the maximum number of positions in case of grid



Min distance between positions: the minimum distance in points between the last and the new position Average True Range

Number of ATR to use: number of ATR to use



ATR timeframe short: timeframe of the first ATR



ATR timeframe long: timeframe of the second ATR (useless if 1 ATR)



Mobile Average Period: period



Value for high volatility: averaging period

Bollinger Bands

Number of Bollinger Bands to use: number of Bollinger Bands to use



Bollinger Bands timeframe short: timeframe of the first Bollinger Bands



Bollinger Bands timeframe long: timeframe of the second Bollinger Bands (useless if 1 Bollinger Bands)



Mobile average period: period for average line calculation



Mobile average shift: horizontal shift of the indicator



Deviation: number of standard deviations

Ichimoku Kumo BO

Number of Ichimoku Kumo BO to use: number of Ichimoku Kumo BO to use



Ichimoku Kumo BO timeframe short: timeframe of the first Ichimoku Kumo BO



Ichimoku Kumo BO timeframe long: timeframe of the second Ichimoku Kumo BO (useless if 1 Ichimoku Kumo BO)



Tenkan Sen: period of Tenkan-sen



Kijun Sen: period of Kijun-Sen



Senkoun-Span: period of Senkou-Span

Ichimoku TKC

Number of Ichimoku TKC to use: number of Ichimoku TKC to use



Ichimoku TKC timeframe short: timeframe of the first Ichimoku TKC



Ichimoku TKC timeframe long: timeframe of the second Ichimoku TKC (useless if 1 Ichimoku TKC)



Tenkan Sen: period of Tenkan-sen



Kijun Sen: period of Kijun-Sen



Senkoun-Span: period of Senkou-Span

MACD

Number of MACD to use: number of MACD to use



MACD timeframe short: timeframe of the first MACD



MACD timeframe long: timeframe of the second MACD (useless if 1 MACD)



Period of the fast mobile average: period for Fast average calculation



Period of the slow mobile average: period for Slow average calculation



Signal of the period: period for their difference averaging



MACD value to open a buy: MACD value to open a buy position



MACD value to open a sell: MACD value to open a sell position

MFI

Number of MFI to use: number of MFI to use



MFI timeframe short: timeframe of the first MFI



MFI timeframe long: timeframe of the second MFI (useless if 1 MFI)



Period of the mobile average: averaging period



MFI value to open a buy: MFI value to open a buy position



MFI value to open a sell: MFI value to open a sell position

RSI

Number of RSI to use: number of RSI to use



RSI timeframe short: timeframe of the first RSI



RSI timeframe long: timeframe of the second RSI (useless if 1 RSI)



Period of the mobile average: averaging period



RSI value to open a buy: RSI value to open a buy position



RSI value to open a sell: RSI value to open a sell position

SAR

Number of SAR to use: number of SAR to use



SAR timeframe short: timeframe of the first SAR



SAR timeframe long: timeframe of the second SAR (useless 1 SAR)



Price increment step - acceleration factor: maximum value of step

Stochastic

Number of Stochastic to use: number of Stochastic to use



Stochastic timeframe short: timeframe of the first Stochastic



Stochastic timeframe long: timeframe of the second Stochastic (useless 1 Stochastic)



K Period: K-Period



D Period: D-Period



Slowing: final smoothing



Stochastic value to open a buy: Stochastic value to open a buy position



Stochastic value to open a sell: Stochastic value to open a sell position

Double EMA

Number of double EMA to use: number of Double EMA to use



Double EMA timeframe short: timeframe of the first Double EMA



Double EMA timeframe long: timeframe of the second Double EMA (useless if 1 Double EMA)



Horizontal shift: horizontal shift



Average period of the mobile average: averaging period

Triple EMA

Number of triple EMA to use: number of triple EMA to use



Triple EMA timeframe short: timeframe of the first triple EMA



Triple EMA timeframe long: timeframe of the second triple EMA (useless if 1 EMA)



Horizontal shift: horizontal shift



Averaging period of the first mobile average: averaging period of the first mobile average



Averaging period of the second mobile average: averaging period of the second mobile average



Averaging period of the third mobile average: averaging period of the third mobile average















