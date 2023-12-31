LVL Creator

Build your own trading strategy using the combination of indicators you want from those offered (each indicator can be used up to 2 times) in addition to a few personal touches:

  • Average True Range

  • Bollinger Bands

  • Ichimoku Kumo Breakout

  • Ichimoku Tenkan Sen Kijun Sen Cross (TKC)

  • MACD

  • MFI

  • Mobile Average

  • RSI

  • SAR

  • Stochastic

  • Double Mobile Average

  • Triple Mobile Average


Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content.

Expert advisors currently available:

  1. LVL Creator Pro
  2. LVL Bollinger Bands
  3. LVL RSI mt5


Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out your back tests and tests on a demo account.


When you will use that expert advisor on a live account, don't hesitate to share your account link with me, I would be delighted to follow your results.


. Live signals


. Suggested symbols:

  • EURUSD

  • USDCHF

  • USDJPY


. Definition of parameters:

Values between parentheses mean the default values of the indicators.

  • Risk Management

    • Allocation Type: how the allocation is calculated

    • Size: size value depending of the allocation type

  • Stop Loss

    • Use stop loss when opening order: true to set a stop loss while opening a position, false otherwise

    • Use trailing stop loss: true to use a trailing stop loss, false otherwise

    • Stop loss type: stop loss type to use

    • Stop loss value: stop loss value to use

  • Take Profit

    • Use take profit: true to set a take profit while opening a position, false otherwise

    • Take profit type: take profit type to use

    • Take profit value: take profit to use

  • Settings

    • Reverse trades: true to open the opposite type of position provided by the strategy, false otherwise

    • Close all positions and switch off the EA: true to close all open positions and switch off the expert advisor

    • Magic number: magic number to open positions

  • Trading Hours

    • Trading start hour: the time from which the EA can open a position

    • Trading end hour: the time from which the EA closes a position

  • Trading Days

    • Monday: true open a position on Monday, false otherwise

    • Tuesday: true open a position on Tuesday, false otherwise

    • Wednesday: true open a position on Wednesday, false otherwise

    • Thursday: true open a position on Thursday, false otherwise

    • Friday: true open a position on Friday, false otherwise

    • Saturday: true open a position on Saturday, false otherwise

    • Sunday: true open a position on Sunday, false otherwise

  • Trades

    • Close all positions every day: true to close all positions every day at the time corresponding to “Trading end hour”, false otherwise

    • Close all positions on Friday: true to close all positions on every Friday at the time corresponding to “Trading end hour”, false otherwise

    • Open buy positions: true to authorise the EA to open buy positions, false otherwise

    • Open sell positions: true to authorise the EA to open sell positions, false otherwise

  • Position Management

    • Position management: type of position management (none, martingale or grid)

    • Coefficient type: if the new lot size is an addition or a multiplication from the last lot size

    • Coefficient management: the value to add or multiply to calculate the new lot size

    • Max number of positions: the maximum number of positions in case of grid

    • Min distance between positions: the minimum distance in points between the last and the new position

  • Average True Range

    • Number of ATR to use: number of ATR to use

    • ATR timeframe short: timeframe of the first ATR

    • ATR timeframe long: timeframe of the second ATR (useless if 1 ATR)

    • Mobile Average Period: period

    • Value for high volatility: averaging period

  • Bollinger Bands

    • Number of Bollinger Bands to use: number of Bollinger Bands to use

    • Bollinger Bands timeframe short: timeframe of the first Bollinger Bands

    • Bollinger Bands timeframe long: timeframe of the second Bollinger Bands (useless if 1 Bollinger Bands)

    • Mobile average period: period for average line calculation

    • Mobile average shift: horizontal shift of the indicator

    • Deviation: number of standard deviations

  • Ichimoku Kumo BO

    • Number of Ichimoku Kumo BO to use: number of Ichimoku Kumo BO to use

    • Ichimoku Kumo BO timeframe short: timeframe of the first Ichimoku Kumo BO

    • Ichimoku Kumo BO timeframe long: timeframe of the second Ichimoku Kumo BO (useless if 1 Ichimoku Kumo BO)

    • Tenkan Sen: period of Tenkan-sen

    • Kijun Sen: period of Kijun-Sen

    • Senkoun-Span: period of Senkou-Span

  • Ichimoku TKC

    • Number of Ichimoku TKC to use: number of Ichimoku TKC to use

    • Ichimoku TKC timeframe short: timeframe of the first Ichimoku TKC

    • Ichimoku TKC timeframe long: timeframe of the second Ichimoku TKC (useless if 1 Ichimoku TKC)

    • Tenkan Sen: period of Tenkan-sen

    • Kijun Sen: period of Kijun-Sen

    • Senkoun-Span: period of Senkou-Span

  • MACD

    • Number of MACD to use: number of MACD to use

    • MACD timeframe short: timeframe of the first MACD

    • MACD timeframe long: timeframe of the second MACD (useless if 1 MACD)

    • Period of the fast mobile average: period for Fast average calculation

    • Period of the slow mobile average: period for Slow average calculation

    • Signal of the period: period for their difference averaging

    • MACD value to open a buy: MACD value to open a buy position

    • MACD value to open a sell: MACD value to open a sell position

  • MFI

    • Number of MFI to use: number of MFI to use

    • MFI timeframe short: timeframe of the first MFI

    • MFI timeframe long: timeframe of the second MFI (useless if 1 MFI)

    • Period of the mobile average: averaging period

    • MFI value to open a buy: MFI value to open a buy position

    • MFI value to open a sell: MFI value to open a sell position

  • RSI

    • Number of RSI to use: number of RSI to use

    • RSI timeframe short: timeframe of the first RSI

    • RSI timeframe long: timeframe of the second RSI (useless if 1 RSI)

    • Period of the mobile average: averaging period

    • RSI value to open a buy: RSI value to open a buy position

    • RSI value to open a sell: RSI value to open a sell position

  • SAR

    • Number of SAR to use: number of SAR to use

    • SAR timeframe short: timeframe of the first SAR

    • SAR timeframe long: timeframe of the second SAR (useless 1 SAR)

    • Price increment step - acceleration factor: maximum value of step

  • Stochastic

    • Number of Stochastic to use: number of Stochastic to use

    • Stochastic timeframe short: timeframe of the first Stochastic

    • Stochastic timeframe long: timeframe of the second Stochastic (useless 1 Stochastic)

    • K Period: K-Period

    • D Period: D-Period

    • Slowing: final smoothing

    • Stochastic value to open a buy: Stochastic value to open a buy position

    • Stochastic value to open a sell: Stochastic value to open a sell position

  • Double EMA

    • Number of double EMA to use: number of Double EMA to use

    • Double EMA timeframe short: timeframe of the first Double EMA

    • Double EMA timeframe long: timeframe of the second Double EMA (useless if 1 Double EMA)

    • Horizontal shift: horizontal shift

    • Average period of the mobile average: averaging period

  • Triple EMA

    • Number of triple EMA to use: number of triple EMA to use

    • Triple EMA timeframe short: timeframe of the first triple EMA

    • Triple EMA timeframe long: timeframe of the second triple EMA (useless if 1 EMA)

    • Horizontal shift: horizontal shift

    • Averaging period of the first mobile average: averaging period of the first mobile average

    • Averaging period of the second mobile average: averaging period of the second mobile average

    • Averaging period of the third mobile average: averaging period of the third mobile average





Recommended products
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Neural Nexus MT5
TICK STACK LTD
4.43 (7)
Experts
Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations.  (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer) Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid sys
Aussie Victor MT5
TICK STACK LTD
4.51 (39)
Experts
As the signal account has now reached 100% profit with 10% Drawdown I will celebrate this milestone by offering the next 5 copies at 98$ - When 5 copies are sold price goes back to 290$ Aussie Victor revolutionizes traditional grid trading by combining intelligent positioning with machine learning-powered entry signals, specifically engineered for the AUDCAD currency pair's unique price dynamics. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767
GuardianLabs Trade Manager
Komlan Prosper Kouassi
Experts
Guardian Trade Manager is a premium, panel-based Expert Advisor that gives you complete trade control from a single overlay. Designed for professional traders who demand speed, precision, and clean execution — with zero lag on any broker. Risk Engine Calculates lot size automatically from your account balance and defined risk % Adjustable Risk %, Stop Loss (pips), and Reward multiplier directly on the panel — no input dialog needed Live summary card shows exact lot size, TP in pips, risk in curr
LT Gap EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
Mt5 Classic BBSO
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
GUESS WHO'S BACK. THE LEGENDARY BLACK BOX SELF-OPTIMIZING EA — REBORN FOR 2026. Award-winning. Ranked top 20 overall for a DECADE on MT5. No. 1 in the world. Three times. The original self-optimizing multi-module engine traders still talk about today — now rebuilt from the ground up. BBSO – BlackBoxSelfOpt. Plug & Play. Self-Optimizing. Multi-Strategy. Trades currencies, metals, indexes. THE HONEST MACHINE While a generation of "money-printer" robots quietly stacked hidden grids and martingale b
SAWA Netting Grid EA
Alejandro Funes
Experts
This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
ChronomaX
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations.  (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer) Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or
Perfect Trade Ea AutoIndicator xauusd pro
Roman Protsak
Experts
Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
Trifecta Confluence
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Trifecta Confluence Trifecta Confluence — Trade Only When the Market Truly Agrees Most Expert Advisors fire on a single signal — one moving average cross, one oscillator spike, one candle pattern — and get chopped apart the moment the market goes quiet or erratic. Trifecta Confluence was built on a different premise: a trade is only worth taking when three independent, mathematically distinct dimensions of price behavior all point the same direction at the same time. The Three-Engine Core Every
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
AW Trend Predictor EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (2)
Experts
AW Trend Predictor EA - an Expert Advisor that trades using trend indicator signals AW Trend Predictor. Uses indicator strategies TakeProfit and StopLoss. Can use multi-timeframe filtering. Has a fixed StopLoss or StopLoss calculated by the indicator. Time-based work and averaging are functionally possible. Instruction and description ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   Benefits: Uses a fixed StopLoss or dynamic StopLoss calculated by the indicator based on the current volatility Has the functio
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Experts
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
NightRider
Ivan Giovanni Rapisarda
Experts
LAUNCH PRICE OFFER! ONLY 159$ PRICE INCREASES EVERY 10 SALES - GET IN EARLY NIGHT RIDER Developed by AlgoControl Night Rider is a fully automated, multi-asset trading system designed to operate during controlled nighttime sessions. The system independently manages order placement, open positions, market conditions and account exposure. Night Rider has undergone extensive backtesting and forward testing across different market conditions. Its optimization process is intentionally minimal and li
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
LevelXpertPro v1
Mindaugas Platkevicius
Experts
MT5 Trading Bot: Transforming $1,000 into $100,000 in One Year This powerful MT5 trading bot is designed for exceptional growth and consistent performance. Over the course of one year, it demonstrated the ability to transform an initial investment of $1,000 into $100,000, proving its effectiveness in dynamic market conditions. Key Features: Advanced Algorithmic Trading: Utilizes cutting-edge algorithms to identify high-probability trade setups. Optimized Risk Management: Smart stop-loss, take-p
LVL Creator Pro
LVL Invest
Experts
Build your own trading strategy using the combination of indicators you want from those offered (each indicator can be used up to 2 times) in addition to a few personal touches: Average True Range Bollinger Bands Ichimoku Kumo Breakout Ichimoku Tenkan Sen Kijun Sen Cross (TKC) MACD MFI Mobile Average RSI SAR Stochastic Double Mobile Average Triple Mobile Average Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it wi
Meteoro
Gabriel Joel Dos Passos
Experts
FORCE CANDLE PRO MT5 Leave your feedback and rate it, then send me a message and I'll send you the tested parameters. a momentum robot built to capture strong moves with discipline and clarity it trades only when the market prints a true force candle dominant body controlled opposite wick objective reading and firm execution no fluff no external dependencies no martingale no grid WHY FORCE CANDLE PRO STANDS OUT it looks for the moment when price energy concentrates in one strong candle when that
FREE
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (242)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
EV Divergence Sniper
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
EV Divergence Sniper is a precision-oriented Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability market reversals through true price divergences confirmed by RSI and Stochastic. The system focuses on structural market conditions and enters only when price and momentum show a clear imbalance, significantly reducing false entries and improving signal quality. The EA uses a structural stop loss placed beyond the most recent swing, combined with a fully customizable risk-to-reward take profit. It i
FREE
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Experts
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.38 (26)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
More from author
LVL Bollinger Bands
LVL Invest
5 (7)
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on Bollinger bands as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL RSI mt5 If you want to get a configuration file to improve your experience, leave a comment on this robot, then contact me by direc
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
LVL Ichimoku Kumo BO
LVL Invest
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Ichimoku Kumo Break Out as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands LVL RSI mt5 Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out
FREE
LVL Creator Pro
LVL Invest
Experts
Build your own trading strategy using the combination of indicators you want from those offered (each indicator can be used up to 2 times) in addition to a few personal touches: Average True Range Bollinger Bands Ichimoku Kumo Breakout Ichimoku Tenkan Sen Kijun Sen Cross (TKC) MACD MFI Mobile Average RSI SAR Stochastic Double Mobile Average Triple Mobile Average Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it wi
LVL Break Out
LVL Invest
Experts
The strategy is based on a market analysis for a specific time period. Once the market analysis is completed, the Expert Advisor opens a position if the trend is confirmed. Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out your back tests and tests on a demo account. When you will use that expert advisor on a live account, don't hesitate to share your account link with me, I would be delighted to follow your results. . Live signals . Suggested symbols
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review