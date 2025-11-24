Zeta EA MT4

This EA works based on, simple support resistance, ATR, and other special calculations.

The last optimized of Zeta EA MT4 version 1.18 has been done on 24 November 2025. The optimization in many functions and strategies has been done.

This EA uses the same trading strategies with some input setting variations for all currency pairs on the time frame H4 (most recommended) and H1 also has been tested theoretically and practically through back testing in many pairs (currencies) and get satisfactory results and low drawdowns.

It is highly recommended to carry out back testing first by setting the initial deposit and setting input based on account leverage, existing financial condition and market.

Why Zeta EA MT4 is so good?

There are many reasons that you can prove for yourself using the demo version.

  • This EA can be used well on large spreads.
  • Can work well in multiple charts with timeframe H4 (most recommended) and H1.
  • Proven to has good results in many currency pairs especially on the XAUUSD pair on timeframe H4 and based on backtesting.
  • The research of this EA was conducted using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.
  • Using smart automatic calculation function to make better result.

Zeta EA MT4 has some advantages including: time management, manual and automatic Lots input, drawdown reducer, signal filter and etc.
Choose the good broker that is free from SL hunter to use this EA and choose some currency pairs that has good back test results for trading.

In the latest EA development, some functions were removed with the aim of improving of the efficiency and performance of EA.

This EA is also good to use in multiple pairs, with a maximum Lots limit of Automatic_Medium_Lots to control risk.

To get better result, determine the best Block_Period and Filter_level based on the back testing result!

Profit result can also be increased by determining Order_Buy and Order_Sell based on predicted trend direction.

This EA has created with complex algorithm to get consistent profits and very safe from margin call but users no need to determine too many input values anymore because many variables and

parameters have been set by the system automatically by some functions an AI. 

This expert advisor uses input lots that vary depending on the account free margin.


Trading wisely with always using money management strategy! Good Luck!!!

   

