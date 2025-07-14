Zeta EA MT4

This EA works based on, simple support resistance, ATR, and other special calculations.

The last optimized of Zeta EA MT4 version 1.17 has been done on 14 july 2025. The optimization in many functions and strategies has been done.

This EA uses the same trading strategies for all currency pairs on the time frame Daily(D1) and has been tested theoretically and practically through back testing in many pairs (currencies) and time frame D1 (PERIOD_D1) and get satisfactory results and low drawdowns.

It is highly recommended to carry out back testing first by setting the initial deposit and setting input based on account leverage, existing financial condition and market.
To get better result, choose the best Start_Hour based on back test result!

Why Zeta EA MT4 is so good?

There are many reasons that you can prove for yourself using the demo version.

  • This EA can be used well on large spreads.
  • Can work well in multiple charts with timeframe D1.
  • Proven to has good results in many currency pairs especially on the XAUUSD pair on timeframe D1 based on backtesting.
  • The research of this EA was conducted using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.
  • Can be used as an indicator of the presence of SL hunters in the brokers.
  • Using smart automatic calculation function to make better result.

Zeta EA MT4 has some advantages including: time management, manual and automatic Lots input, drawdown reducer, stop loss hunter/anomaly detector, signal filter and etc.
Choose the good broker that is free from SL hunter to use this EA and choose some currency pairs that has good back test results for trading.

In the latest EA development, some functions were removed with the aim of improving of the efficiency and performance of EA.

This EA is also good to use in multiple pairs, with a maximum Lots limit of Medium_Lots to control risk.

To get better result, choose the best Start_Hour based on back test result!

This EA has created with complex algorithm to get consistent profits and very safe from margin call but users no need to determine too many input values anymore because many variables and parameters have been set by the system automatically by some functions an AI. 

This expert advisor uses input lots that vary depending on the account free margin.


Trading wisely with always using money management strategy! Good Luck!!!

   

Produits recommandés
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Ajout de la possibilité de modifier la taille du lot et de rendre l’EA aussi abordable que possible. En l’achetant, vous bénéficierez du support et des futures mises à jour. Merci de soutenir son évolution. Ce robot de trading est prêt à l'emploi. AussiePrecision   est un Expert Advisor (EA) sensible au temps pour MetaTrader 5, spécialement conçu pour la paire de devises AUD/USD. Il est conçu pour exécuter des opérations à des moments prédéfinis et contrôlés, ce qui le rend idéal pour les trader
TradeXStation
Joerg Hamann
Experts
The EA TradeXStation serves as an interface between the Excel-based TradeXStation (TXS) and the Metatrader. The trading signals from the TXS can, depending on your configuration, already be interpreted as a ready-made signal by the Metatrader or you can treat the signal as a stimulus without execution. In addition to the trading signals, it is possible to examine the EA in backtest mode with pure signals from the TXS. This primarily includes pure Point & Figure raw data, or pre-filtered data tha
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT4 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX), Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI), Bougies classiques Heiken
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Experts
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Gold Farming MT4
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Gold Farming   is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Param
GER30 vip
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
/// Royal Ger30 VIP ///  Symbol GER30,GER   Cash   , DE40, DE30       This Expert Working On High Time Farm H1 , H4  the Expert can Analyze The Daily and weekly Trend of the Market and  Open Trade on H1 or H4  Trade have Not SL but have Recovery Lot size  Minim Deposit  1k  Fix Lot 0.01 For EightCap Broker because you can Trade with 0.01 on Stocks    This Expert Have FTMO Setting + Fikter news and FTMO Setfile  Max DD use as Stop loss Always be Active , This Version Working on All Broker 
Richy Premium
Hien Hoang
Experts
This strategy is based on Bollinger Band to open the first position, if the position moves to the opposite side out of the Hedging Range, then a locking position is opened with an increased volume to help get out of the opposite trend. Real monitoring signal will be published soon. Recommended 0.01 Lot for each 3000$ Balance. Input Parameters Starting lot size - First open position size Use autolot - Use auto calculation of starting lot size based on balance Balance - Use to calculate auto star
Survive
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
Survive expert advisor. Trading algorithm developed based on the combination of MACD and RSI indicators. Only one buy/sell order is executed. No martingales or other recovery techniques. In case of loss the system automatically closes the order if no stop loss is set based on the parameters entered. The system is suitable for all currencies. basic settings for usd/jpy currencies H1 Timeframe. //------------------------declaration of variables------------------------ ------ MagicNumber ; // M
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Experts
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Stpaos
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
STPAOS is an automated trading advisor. The advisor programmatic functionality has been customized for a safe trading strategy with the trend, the essence of which is to close the transaction while achieving a positive profitability ratio of several points, which gives the buyer the opportunity to minimize the loss of funds from the opening of losing trades. Advisor is equipped with special software installations and utilities that help to achieve a positive indicator of trade profitability. The
FX Hydra 13
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
FX Hydra 13 is a cutting-edge forex EA , designed to dominate the market with 13 powerful trading modes . Inspired by the legendary Hydra, this bot delivers high-precision trading on the H1 timeframe and is compatible with all major and exotic currency pairs . Key Features: 13 Adaptive Trading Modes – Optimized for every market condition Multi-Currency Support – Works with all major & exotic pairs AI-Driven Smart Logic – Advanced risk management & trade execution H1 Timeframe Optimiz
DJ30 Picsou
Julien Jean Bernard Lajardie
Experts
DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA - Expert Advisor pour le Trading sur DJ30 Le DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA est un outil de trading puissant, spécialement conçu pour le trading de l'indice DJ30 sur un graphique de 30 minutes. Cet Expert Advisor combine une stratégie éprouvée basée sur les moyennes mobiles avec un système innovant de Stop Loss auto-adaptatif, offrant ainsi un équilibre entre gestion des risques et optimisation des trades. Principales caractéristiques : Stop Loss Auto-Adaptatif : Le EA aju
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
Momentum Trader
Lutz Kuenneke
Experts
The momentum trader uses an array of well established principles in Forex trading to open and close intraday positions. It performs approximately the following steps to  generate a signal: Draw support and resistance on current timeframe. Is used to determine whether we are currently trading in a range or in a breakout scenario. MACD is used to indicate the current Trend RSI is used to determine overbought and oversold conditions. There are a few things to note about the operation of the Expert:
Reiona
Ubaidillah
Experts
Reiona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. The RSI, iClose, iHighest and iLowest indicators are used for entries. The highest and lowest prices are to indicate the range of new orders, where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices. When the bu
Hedging and Trailing
Che Jeib Che Said
2.5 (2)
Experts
HEDGING AND TRAILING https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This Expert will hedge your trade position automatically. There are 2 buttons on chart for you to enter a trade. Blue button for buy entry and Red button for sell entry. It also can trail stop all hedged positions. It can also open its own trades with auto entry feature. How It Works :   (1) By Clicking Button. When you found a setup, click the button (blue for buy and red for sell). Expert will immediately open a stop
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
Precision Entry Master EA
Andri Maulana
Experts
Unleash Precision Trading with the Precision Entry Master EA! Are you ready to elevate your trading game? The Precision Entry Master EA is a sophisticated, ready-to-use automated trading system designed to capture high-probability trade setups, particularly on the Gold (XAUUSD) market on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe . This Expert Advisor is built for traders seeking a disciplined, systematic approach without the high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid systems. The Precision Entry Master
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
New Wall Street
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingale  раз больше преведущего. Рек
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
Experts
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
Plus de l'auteur
LT Automated Support Resistance Screener
Eko Baskoro
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
LT Automated Support Resistance Screener is a level indicator or a support resistance indicator that can be used to determine the level of support and resistance values. This indicator is free and easy to used in the Metatrader 4 platform which is built using the MQL4 programming language. Support resistance indicator is an important indicator that is often to used, but it is not available on the MT4 platform. This indicator can be used for all markets like forex, indices, gold etc and all time
FREE
LT Triple EMA Indicator
Eko Baskoro
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is an indicator that often be used by traders. Combination of two or three EMA indicators often applied to determine trend direction. Multiple EMA combined with fractals or oscillator indicator to detect overbought/oversold and divergence point also great to do in trading system. If you like EMA indicator and want to get better indicator, highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en
FREE
Triple SuperTrend Indicator
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4). Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged. This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform. Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664 This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are: Using three indic
FREE
Rainbow SuperTrend
Eko Baskoro
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Super Trend is one of the most popular custom indicators that it doesn't provided in metatrader 4 (MT4) platform. Rainbow SuperTrend  has some advantages, there are can display the trend direction and stop loss line based on Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is good to used for trailing stop trading style, because when the price direction is trending the stop loss point can adjust based on supertrend line. It is the high recommended to using this indicator combined with oscillator indicat
FREE
LT Gzeta EA MT4
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
Experts
Good performance at any pair/ symbol, any broker and any spread. You can prove it in backtesting. The last optimized of LT Gzeta EA MT4 version 1.9 has been done on 9 Juli 2025. The optimization in many functions and strategies has been done. LT Gzeta EA MT4 is an expert advisor that works based on simple support resistance, chart pattern, time cycle and ATR calculations. This EA is a free version of Zeta EA MT4 because the main strategy is same. In the LT Gzeta EA MT4 Expert Advisor, the setup
FREE
LT Automated Fibonacci Retracement Indicator
Eko Baskoro
Indicateurs
Fibonacci Retracement object is an object that has been provided by metatrader 4 platform. But  Fibonacci Retracement  object doesn't automated adjust the chart. You have to put and manage it manually to the chart. Because of that, this indicator was created. If you like using filbonacci retracement indicator, highly recommended to use Automated Fibonacci Retracement Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95515 LT Automated Fibonacci Retraceme
FREE
LT Triple Support Resistance Screen Method
Eko Baskoro
Indicateurs
LT Triple Support Resistance Screen Method is a kind of levels indicator that consist of three SR lines. It is built by MQL4 programming language and can be used to MT4 platform.  A free version indicator to determine the support and resistance levels easily This indicator works based on the screen method to calculate the most appropriate value for each buffer. A complex algorithm based on long research is applied to this free custom indicator. But this indicator has limited features and simpler
FREE
Simple MA Over Flow
Eko Baskoro
Indicateurs
Moving Average is one of the indicators that is widely used in technical analysis which can help to smooth price movements by eliminating some price fluctuations that are less relevant based on past price calculations, so that an average line of price movements is formed within a certain time period. Simple Moving Average Over Flow is an indicator writen by MQL$ language that is given a special additional moving average line based on certain calculations so as to make this moving average better
FREE
Automated Support Resistance Screener
Eko Baskoro
Indicateurs
You can proof how good this indicator is by comparing this indicator with other support resistance indicators in MQL5.com market. The Automated Support Resistance Screener is a powerful support and resistance custom indicator that can help traders determine the level of support and resistance values simple, easily and accurately. MT4 doesn't provide any support and resistance indicator, making ASRS an essential tool for traders and t his indicator is built using the MQL4 programming language an
EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator
Eko Baskoro
Indicateurs
Exponential moving average (EMA) and super trend are popular and good indicators that is often and used to determine the trend direction. One of the best trading strategies with trailing stop is trading strategy with using a combination of Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and Super Trend indicators. EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator is the indicator consist of  EMA, Super Trend and Alert function also other calculations are needed. It's also has extra indicator there are Automated Fibonacci Retr
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis