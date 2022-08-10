Simple MA Over Flow

Moving Average is one of the indicators that is widely used in technical analysis which can help to smooth price movements by eliminating some price fluctuations that are less relevant based on past price calculations, so that an average line of price movements is formed within a certain time period.

Simple Moving Average Over Flow is an indicator writen by MQL$ language that is given a special additional moving average line based on certain calculations so as to make this moving average better.

If you like EMA indicator and want to get better indicator, highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664

The parameters used as inputs for this indicator are:

1. Period MA 1 (periode of first moving average)
2. Period MA 2 (periode of second moving average)

To use this indicator, additional other indicators are needed to strengthen and determine open positions, stop losses and take profits.



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