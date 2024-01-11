LT Gzeta EA MT4

4.5

Good performance at some pairs (XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD etc), any broker and any spread. You can prove it in backtesting.

The last optimized of LT Gzeta EA MT4 version 1.11 has been done on 23 November 2025. The optimization in many functions and strategies has been done.

LT Gzeta EA MT4 is an expert advisor that works based on simple support resistance, chart pattern, time cycle and ATR calculations.

This EA is a free version of Zeta EA MT4 because the main strategy is same.

In the LT Gzeta EA MT4 Expert Advisor, the setup features is limited, few open positions but fairly good perfomance.

LT GZeta EA MT4 can work very well in some timeframes H4 (most recommended) and H1.

(IMPORTANT) To get better result, determine the best Block_Period and Filter_Level based on the back testing result!

Profit result can also be increased by determining Order_Buy and Order_Sell based on predicted trend direction.

It is recommended to use Zeta EA MT4 to get more features, better performance and more open positions
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110430


Some suggestions:

1. Minimum Deposit 20 USD.

2. To get better result, determine the best Block_Period and Filter_Level based on the back testing result!


Hopefully this EA can be useful.
Trading wisely with always using money management strategy! Good Luck!!!   


Thanks for your support.
www.mql5.com/en/users/ekobaskoro12/news
Reviews 3
IATradingScalping
2423
IATradingScalping 2024.02.26 04:23 
 

EXCELENTE ROBOT , MUY buen trabajo , tienes que operar en un broker con Spread Bajo .GRACIAS , EXCELLENT ROBOT, VERY good work, you have to operate in a broker with Low Spread. THANK YOU

jalawrence
34
jalawrence 2025.05.06 17:00 
 

Tried my hand at it using a demo account for maybe 2 months and a half. The results were 50/50. It had about maybe 8 trades in that period. Now I've tried it on my live account for about 2 months; it placed 6 trades and 4 out of those were losses. Not sure it's worth it.

