LT Triple Support Resistance Screen Method

LT Triple Support Resistance Screen Method is a kind of levels indicator that consist of three SR lines. It is built by MQL4 programming language and can be used to MT4 platform.  A free version indicator to determine the support and resistance levels easily

This indicator works based on the screen method to calculate the most appropriate value for each buffer. A complex algorithm based on long research is applied to this free custom indicator. But this indicator has limited features and simpler indicator of Automated Support Resistance Screener.

If You need a better support resistance indicator, highly recommended using Automated Support Resistance Screener indicator as it offers numerous advantages in here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88164

LT Triple Support Resistance Screen Method is easy to used and can be applied in any pairs and any time frames.


Style Input:

1. Lines Color

2. Lines Size


Trading wisely with always using money management! Good Luck!!!


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