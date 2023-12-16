Forecast System Gift

--- FREE VERSION - WORKS ONY ON EURUSD
-------------------------------------------------------------------

This is a unique breakout strategy that is used for determination of the next short term trend/move.

The full system is available on MQL5 under the name "Forecast System". Here is the link --> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104166?source=Site

Backtest is not possible, because calculations are done based on the data of all timeframes/periods.

Therefore I propose you use the technology on EURUSD for free.

The complete version gives many signals every trading day. You can use it on every pair (not only EURUSD).

When becoming an official user by activaiting the official version for a small yearly fee (50 USD), I give you extra tools on your request.

Please give me private message if you need something... I have hundreds of indicators.

Happy Trading to You!

Avis 1
Elvira Zalalutdinova
1142
Elvira Zalalutdinova 2024.01.07 17:22 
 

Great indicator. Thank you for the support.

Plus de l'auteur
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicateurs
Il s'agit d'une stratégie simple basée sur les niveaux BREAKOUT et FIBONACCI. Après une évasion, soit le marché poursuit son mouvement directement vers les niveaux 161, 261 et 423 ou, revient au niveau de 50 % (également appelé correction) et continue ensuite très probablement le mouvement dans la direction initiale jusqu'aux niveaux 161, 261 et 423. La clé du système est la détection de la barre de répartition indiquée par un objet rectangle vert (UP TREND) ou rouge (DOWN TREND). Au momen
Optimal Entry
Peter Maggen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Hi Trader, ================================================================================ If you like my indicator, please do not hesitate to give a review and/or comment. Thank you! ================================================================================ This indicator draws trade entry zone and target levels based on the levels of the previous day. A blue zone (BUY) or red zone (SELL) is drawn and two targets. The optimal trade entry value is also indicated. A second gray zone is
FREE
Forecast Scanner
Peter Maggen
Indicateurs
This is a trend scanner that uses the Forecast System technology. Link to the FREE version of the   Forecast System  -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site It scans up to 30 pairs for having an oversight of trending pairs and reversals. With this system you make every day about 10 profitable trades. The scanning comes with popup alert feature and mobile phone notifications. The scanner is free of charge for those who bought or rented the Forecast System. Please contact me
Great indicator. Thank you for the support.

Réponse du développeur Peter Maggen 2024.01.07 22:06
Thank you Elvira. The channel is there for assisting you. Don't hesitate to join/consult. Happy Trading to You!
