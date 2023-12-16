Forecast System Gift

--- FREE VERSION - WORKS ONY ON EURUSD
-------------------------------------------------------------------

This is a unique breakout strategy that is used for determination of the next short term trend/move.

The full system is available on MQL5 under the name "Forecast System". Here is the link --> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104166?source=Site

Backtest is not possible, because calculations are done based on the data of all timeframes/periods.

Therefore I propose you use the technology on EURUSD for free.

The complete version gives many signals every trading day. You can use it on every pair (not only EURUSD).

When becoming an official user by activaiting the official version for a small yearly fee (50 USD), I give you extra tools on your request.

Please give me private message if you need something... I have hundreds of indicators.

Happy Trading to You!

Great indicator. Thank you for the support.

Altri dall’autore
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicatori
Questa è una strategia semplice basata sui livelli BREAKOUT e FIBONACCI. Dopo uno scoppio, in ogni caso, il mercato continua il movimento direttamente ai livelli 161, 261 e 423 oppure, ritorna al livello del 50% (chiamato anche correzione) e successivamente molto probabilmente continua il movimento nella direzione iniziale verso i livelli 161, 261 e 423. La chiave del sistema è il rilevamento della breakout bar indicata con un oggetto rettangolare verde (UP TREND) o rosso (DOWN TREND). Al
Optimal Entry
Peter Maggen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Hi Trader, ================================================================================ If you like my indicator, please do not hesitate to give a review and/or comment. Thank you! ================================================================================ This indicator draws trade entry zone and target levels based on the levels of the previous day. A blue zone (BUY) or red zone (SELL) is drawn and two targets. The optimal trade entry value is also indicated. A second gray zone is
FREE
Forecast Scanner
Peter Maggen
Indicatori
This is a trend scanner that uses the Forecast System technology. Link to the FREE version of the   Forecast System  -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site It scans up to 30 pairs for having an oversight of trending pairs and reversals. With this system you make every day about 10 profitable trades. The scanning comes with popup alert feature and mobile phone notifications. The scanner is free of charge for those who bought or rented the Forecast System. Please contact me
Elvira Zalalutdinova
1142
Elvira Zalalutdinova 2024.01.07 17:22 
 

Great indicator. Thank you for the support.

Peter Maggen
2139
Risposta dello sviluppatore Peter Maggen 2024.01.07 22:06
Thank you Elvira. The channel is there for assisting you. Don't hesitate to join/consult. Happy Trading to You!
Rispondi alla recensione